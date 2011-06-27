Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,276
|$1,658
|Clean
|$505
|$1,121
|$1,456
|Average
|$363
|$811
|$1,054
|Rough
|$220
|$501
|$651
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$774
|$1,345
|$1,658
|Clean
|$679
|$1,182
|$1,456
|Average
|$487
|$855
|$1,054
|Rough
|$296
|$528
|$651
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,606
|$1,941
|Clean
|$873
|$1,411
|$1,705
|Average
|$627
|$1,021
|$1,233
|Rough
|$381
|$631
|$762
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$686
|$1,315
|$1,658
|Clean
|$602
|$1,155
|$1,456
|Average
|$432
|$836
|$1,054
|Rough
|$262
|$516
|$651
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDi 4dr Sedan (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,351
|$1,658
|Clean
|$693
|$1,187
|$1,456
|Average
|$498
|$859
|$1,054
|Rough
|$302
|$531
|$651
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,351
|$1,658
|Clean
|$693
|$1,187
|$1,456
|Average
|$498
|$859
|$1,054
|Rough
|$302
|$531
|$651
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$610
|$1,287
|$1,658
|Clean
|$534
|$1,131
|$1,456
|Average
|$384
|$818
|$1,054
|Rough
|$233
|$506
|$651
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$844
|$1,528
|$1,902
|Clean
|$740
|$1,342
|$1,671
|Average
|$531
|$971
|$1,209
|Rough
|$323
|$600
|$747
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$824
|$1,537
|$1,927
|Clean
|$723
|$1,350
|$1,693
|Average
|$519
|$977
|$1,225
|Rough
|$315
|$604
|$756
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDi 4dr Sedan (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$859
|$1,374
|$1,658
|Clean
|$753
|$1,207
|$1,456
|Average
|$541
|$873
|$1,054
|Rough
|$329
|$540
|$651