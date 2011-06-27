Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen GTI 20th Anniversary Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,281
|$2,804
|$3,111
|Clean
|$2,031
|$2,501
|$2,771
|Average
|$1,530
|$1,894
|$2,092
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,288
|$1,412
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,339
|$4,047
|Clean
|$1,850
|$2,978
|$3,605
|Average
|$1,394
|$2,256
|$2,721
|Rough
|$938
|$1,534
|$1,837
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$3,085
|$3,739
|Clean
|$1,708
|$2,752
|$3,331
|Average
|$1,287
|$2,085
|$2,514
|Rough
|$866
|$1,417
|$1,698
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,808
|$2,901
|$3,514
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,587
|$3,131
|Average
|$1,213
|$1,960
|$2,363
|Rough
|$816
|$1,333
|$1,596