Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,404
|$1,721
|Clean
|$718
|$1,245
|$1,527
|Average
|$531
|$926
|$1,139
|Rough
|$343
|$608
|$752
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,480
|$1,854
|Clean
|$693
|$1,312
|$1,645
|Average
|$511
|$976
|$1,228
|Rough
|$330
|$641
|$810
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,460
|$1,789
|Clean
|$751
|$1,295
|$1,588
|Average
|$554
|$963
|$1,185
|Rough
|$358
|$632
|$782
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$778
|$1,349
|$1,656
|Clean
|$688
|$1,196
|$1,469
|Average
|$508
|$890
|$1,097
|Rough
|$328
|$584
|$724
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,834
|$2,286
|Clean
|$874
|$1,626
|$2,029
|Average
|$645
|$1,210
|$1,514
|Rough
|$417
|$794
|$999
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,961
|$2,473
|Clean
|$886
|$1,738
|$2,195
|Average
|$654
|$1,294
|$1,638
|Rough
|$423
|$849
|$1,081
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,383
|$1,694
|Clean
|$710
|$1,226
|$1,504
|Average
|$524
|$913
|$1,122
|Rough
|$338
|$599
|$741
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$835
|$1,722
|$2,195
|Clean
|$738
|$1,526
|$1,948
|Average
|$545
|$1,136
|$1,454
|Rough
|$352
|$745
|$960
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,821
|$2,241
|Clean
|$918
|$1,614
|$1,989
|Average
|$678
|$1,201
|$1,484
|Rough
|$438
|$788
|$979
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,583
|$2,004
|Clean
|$707
|$1,404
|$1,778
|Average
|$522
|$1,045
|$1,327
|Rough
|$337
|$685
|$876