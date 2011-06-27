  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$812$1,404$1,721
Clean$718$1,245$1,527
Average$531$926$1,139
Rough$343$608$752
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$783$1,480$1,854
Clean$693$1,312$1,645
Average$511$976$1,228
Rough$330$641$810
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$849$1,460$1,789
Clean$751$1,295$1,588
Average$554$963$1,185
Rough$358$632$782
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$778$1,349$1,656
Clean$688$1,196$1,469
Average$508$890$1,097
Rough$328$584$724
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$988$1,834$2,286
Clean$874$1,626$2,029
Average$645$1,210$1,514
Rough$417$794$999
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,002$1,961$2,473
Clean$886$1,738$2,195
Average$654$1,294$1,638
Rough$423$849$1,081
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$803$1,383$1,694
Clean$710$1,226$1,504
Average$524$913$1,122
Rough$338$599$741
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$835$1,722$2,195
Clean$738$1,526$1,948
Average$545$1,136$1,454
Rough$352$745$960
2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,039$1,821$2,241
Clean$918$1,614$1,989
Average$678$1,201$1,484
Rough$438$788$979
2001 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$800$1,583$2,004
Clean$707$1,404$1,778
Average$522$1,045$1,327
Rough$337$685$876
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,404 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
