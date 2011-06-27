Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,323
|$8,700
|$10,800
|Clean
|$5,951
|$8,198
|$10,140
|Average
|$5,209
|$7,194
|$8,820
|Rough
|$4,467
|$6,191
|$7,500
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,982
|$6,507
|$7,870
|Clean
|$4,690
|$6,132
|$7,390
|Average
|$4,105
|$5,381
|$6,428
|Rough
|$3,520
|$4,631
|$5,466
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,319
|$7,515
|$9,446
|Clean
|$5,007
|$7,082
|$8,869
|Average
|$4,382
|$6,215
|$7,715
|Rough
|$3,758
|$5,348
|$6,560
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$8,140
|$9,805
|Clean
|$5,909
|$7,670
|$9,206
|Average
|$5,172
|$6,731
|$8,008
|Rough
|$4,435
|$5,792
|$6,810