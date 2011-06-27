Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,013
|$4,079
|$4,666
|Clean
|$2,819
|$3,811
|$4,353
|Average
|$2,430
|$3,274
|$3,728
|Rough
|$2,042
|$2,737
|$3,103
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,541
|$5,346
|Clean
|$2,878
|$4,242
|$4,988
|Average
|$2,481
|$3,644
|$4,272
|Rough
|$2,085
|$3,046
|$3,555
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 V10 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,022
|$6,812
|$7,799
|Clean
|$4,698
|$6,364
|$7,276
|Average
|$4,050
|$5,467
|$6,231
|Rough
|$3,403
|$4,570
|$5,186