Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,292$4,612$5,500
Clean$3,114$4,355$5,179
Average$2,758$3,842$4,536
Rough$2,402$3,328$3,892
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,016$4,416$5,354
Clean$2,853$4,170$5,041
Average$2,527$3,678$4,415
Rough$2,201$3,186$3,788
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,134$4,712$5,768
Clean$2,965$4,450$5,431
Average$2,626$3,925$4,756
Rough$2,287$3,401$4,082
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,304$4,837$5,865
Clean$3,126$4,568$5,522
Average$2,769$4,029$4,836
Rough$2,411$3,491$4,151
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,505$5,132$6,222
Clean$3,315$4,846$5,858
Average$2,936$4,275$5,131
Rough$2,558$3,703$4,403
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,682$5,390$6,535
Clean$3,483$5,090$6,153
Average$3,085$4,489$5,389
Rough$2,687$3,889$4,625
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,294$5,205
Clean$2,774$4,054$4,901
Average$2,457$3,576$4,292
Rough$2,140$3,098$3,683
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,835$5,884$7,253
Clean$3,628$5,556$6,828
Average$3,213$4,901$5,980
Rough$2,799$4,246$5,132
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,031$6,117$7,512
Clean$3,813$5,777$7,073
Average$3,377$5,096$6,194
Rough$2,941$4,414$5,316
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,760$4,027$4,876
Clean$2,611$3,802$4,590
Average$2,312$3,354$4,020
Rough$2,014$2,906$3,450
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,102$4,540$5,506
Clean$2,934$4,288$5,184
Average$2,599$3,782$4,540
Rough$2,264$3,276$3,896
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,611 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,802 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,611 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,802 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,611 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,802 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $2,014 to $4,876, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.