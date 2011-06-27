Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,292
|$4,612
|$5,500
|Clean
|$3,114
|$4,355
|$5,179
|Average
|$2,758
|$3,842
|$4,536
|Rough
|$2,402
|$3,328
|$3,892
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,016
|$4,416
|$5,354
|Clean
|$2,853
|$4,170
|$5,041
|Average
|$2,527
|$3,678
|$4,415
|Rough
|$2,201
|$3,186
|$3,788
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,134
|$4,712
|$5,768
|Clean
|$2,965
|$4,450
|$5,431
|Average
|$2,626
|$3,925
|$4,756
|Rough
|$2,287
|$3,401
|$4,082
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,304
|$4,837
|$5,865
|Clean
|$3,126
|$4,568
|$5,522
|Average
|$2,769
|$4,029
|$4,836
|Rough
|$2,411
|$3,491
|$4,151
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,505
|$5,132
|$6,222
|Clean
|$3,315
|$4,846
|$5,858
|Average
|$2,936
|$4,275
|$5,131
|Rough
|$2,558
|$3,703
|$4,403
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$5,390
|$6,535
|Clean
|$3,483
|$5,090
|$6,153
|Average
|$3,085
|$4,489
|$5,389
|Rough
|$2,687
|$3,889
|$4,625
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,294
|$5,205
|Clean
|$2,774
|$4,054
|$4,901
|Average
|$2,457
|$3,576
|$4,292
|Rough
|$2,140
|$3,098
|$3,683
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,835
|$5,884
|$7,253
|Clean
|$3,628
|$5,556
|$6,828
|Average
|$3,213
|$4,901
|$5,980
|Rough
|$2,799
|$4,246
|$5,132
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,031
|$6,117
|$7,512
|Clean
|$3,813
|$5,777
|$7,073
|Average
|$3,377
|$5,096
|$6,194
|Rough
|$2,941
|$4,414
|$5,316
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,760
|$4,027
|$4,876
|Clean
|$2,611
|$3,802
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,312
|$3,354
|$4,020
|Rough
|$2,014
|$2,906
|$3,450
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,102
|$4,540
|$5,506
|Clean
|$2,934
|$4,288
|$5,184
|Average
|$2,599
|$3,782
|$4,540
|Rough
|$2,264
|$3,276
|$3,896