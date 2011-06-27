Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,934
|$26,037
|$30,013
|Clean
|$21,275
|$25,236
|$29,065
|Average
|$19,956
|$23,634
|$27,168
|Rough
|$18,638
|$22,032
|$25,271
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,789
|$16,368
|$18,870
|Clean
|$13,375
|$15,865
|$18,274
|Average
|$12,546
|$14,858
|$17,081
|Rough
|$11,717
|$13,851
|$15,888
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,249
|$21,661
|$24,971
|Clean
|$17,700
|$20,995
|$24,182
|Average
|$16,603
|$19,663
|$22,604
|Rough
|$15,506
|$18,330
|$21,026
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,115
|$22,691
|$26,157
|Clean
|$18,541
|$21,994
|$25,331
|Average
|$17,392
|$20,598
|$23,677
|Rough
|$16,243
|$19,202
|$22,024
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,058
|$20,248
|$23,341
|Clean
|$16,545
|$19,626
|$22,604
|Average
|$15,520
|$18,380
|$21,128
|Rough
|$14,495
|$17,134
|$19,653
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,694
|$24,565
|$28,319
|Clean
|$20,072
|$23,810
|$27,424
|Average
|$18,828
|$22,298
|$25,634
|Rough
|$17,585
|$20,787
|$23,844
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,867
|$24,771
|$28,554
|Clean
|$20,240
|$24,009
|$27,652
|Average
|$18,986
|$22,485
|$25,847
|Rough
|$17,731
|$20,961
|$24,043
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,838
|$21,175
|$24,409
|Clean
|$17,302
|$20,523
|$23,637
|Average
|$16,230
|$19,221
|$22,095
|Rough
|$15,157
|$17,918
|$20,552