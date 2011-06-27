  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,934$26,037$30,013
Clean$21,275$25,236$29,065
Average$19,956$23,634$27,168
Rough$18,638$22,032$25,271
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,789$16,368$18,870
Clean$13,375$15,865$18,274
Average$12,546$14,858$17,081
Rough$11,717$13,851$15,888
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,249$21,661$24,971
Clean$17,700$20,995$24,182
Average$16,603$19,663$22,604
Rough$15,506$18,330$21,026
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,115$22,691$26,157
Clean$18,541$21,994$25,331
Average$17,392$20,598$23,677
Rough$16,243$19,202$22,024
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,058$20,248$23,341
Clean$16,545$19,626$22,604
Average$15,520$18,380$21,128
Rough$14,495$17,134$19,653
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,694$24,565$28,319
Clean$20,072$23,810$27,424
Average$18,828$22,298$25,634
Rough$17,585$20,787$23,844
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,867$24,771$28,554
Clean$20,240$24,009$27,652
Average$18,986$22,485$25,847
Rough$17,731$20,961$24,043
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,838$21,175$24,409
Clean$17,302$20,523$23,637
Average$16,230$19,221$22,095
Rough$15,157$17,918$20,552
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Touareg on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,865 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Touareg is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,865 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Touareg, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,865 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Touareg. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Touareg and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg ranges from $11,717 to $18,870, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Touareg is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.