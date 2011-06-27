Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,781
|$3,006
|$3,687
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,677
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,186
|$2,018
|$2,467
|Rough
|$790
|$1,360
|$1,654
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$2,176
|$2,586
|Clean
|$1,285
|$1,938
|$2,300
|Average
|$963
|$1,461
|$1,730
|Rough
|$641
|$984
|$1,160
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,608
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,322
|$2,819
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,751
|$2,120
|Rough
|$709
|$1,179
|$1,421
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,944
|$3,577
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,621
|$3,183
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,977
|$2,394
|Rough
|$801
|$1,332
|$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen GTI 337 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,272
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,024
|$2,341
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,526
|$1,760
|Rough
|$726
|$1,028
|$1,180