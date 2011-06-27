Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Camper 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$473
|$1,088
|$1,398
|Clean
|$431
|$992
|$1,279
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$263
|$605
|$804
Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Multi 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$474
|$1,804
|$2,482
|Clean
|$432
|$1,644
|$2,271
|Average
|$348
|$1,323
|$1,849
|Rough
|$264
|$1,003
|$1,427
