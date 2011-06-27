  1. Home
Used 2017 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

Love the truck

Robert, 01/05/2018
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Headlights give poor lateral vision. Difficult on turns at night. Otherwise well designed vehicle. Sound system could be somewhat better. Off road package goes everywhere.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Batmobile of Trucks

Bob, 10/13/2017
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
My favorite feature of driving was the seamless shifting of the 6 speed automatic! The back seat is the greatest my kids and friends call it the Truck-O-Zine!

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
