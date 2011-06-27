Used 2017 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Justin Embrey , 05/23/2018 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)

As most shoppers would be when I bought this truck I was very happy with the way it looked and drove when it was brand new. Soon after buying the truck i began having issue with the Electronic throttle control (Less than 5000 miles). It went to the dealership 3 times over about 3 months and still occasionally says it needs to be serviced. There has been 3 recalls on it to date one of which the parts are not currently available to repair it. The paint chips off of the truck with the slightest sign of something rubbing up against it besides a cotton cloth. The hood and body has rust all over it in various spots from small rocks and even was chipped once by my hand hitting the tailgate. I was asked if I bought the paint protection plan for the vehicle and I asked them if they were kidding me, they clearly were not. Dodge knows they are doing less than a good job on the paint and overall dependability of these trucks. On to the next item, During the winter of 2017, the driver side window decided that it was going to break and no longer roll up or down. It went to the dealership yet again, They fixed the little tiny plastic part that had broken but ever since the window makes a grinding noise when going up or down and they said they can not find the issue. The latest issue that happened today 5/23/2018 is going down the interstate at 65 mph it decided to slam itself into 4 wheel drive and downshifted into 3rd gear. The truck jerked like I had slammed on the brakes and then would not shift past 4th gear regardless of the speed. When I stopped at the next red light the truck did not want to go as it was stuck in fourth gear and in limp mode according to the dealership. I have been a Ram owner for over 13 years and I can say that this experience has completely ruined my high regard for Dodge primarily for their lack of interest in resolving the issue. I have now started the process of making a lemon law claim on this vehicle as it has been into the dealership for repair almost 10 times in barely over a year. I will never buy another Ram truck for anything.