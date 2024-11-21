- The GTS is the newest version of the updated 2025 Porsche Taycan.
- You can get it in traditional sedan and super-sleek Sport Turismo body styles.
- It's not cheap, but this is definitely one of the best-driving EVs on sale today.
2025 Porsche Taycan GTS First Drive: All the Electric Performance You Need
The sweet-spot GTS is arguably the most compelling Porsche Taycan — especially in Sport Turismo guise
Oh, sure, the 1,000-plus-horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is a peach. But for anything other than showing off at track days and slaying your friend's Tesla Model S Plaid, it's, well, overkill. Sweet, glorious overkill, yes, but overkill all the same.
The Taycan GTS, though? Now that's more like it. This sweet spot in the Porsche Taycan lineup packs 690 hp, it'll hit 60 mph in a tick over 3 seconds and it comes with what is arguably the most sophisticated sport suspension setup in the world. Oh, and you can get it as a wagon. A wagon!
Porsche Taycan GTS: The particulars
The GTS comes with the Taycan's 105-kWh (97-kWh usable) Performance Battery Plus pack, as well as a pair of electric motors, one on each axle. This electric powertrain makes 596 hp normally but can increase to 690 hp while using launch control, complemented by 582 lb-ft of torque. That's how you get to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, which is pretty stinkin' quick considering the GTS Sport Turismo tips the scales at 5,146 pounds.
As is de rigueur for a GTS-badged Porsche, the Taycan comes standard with a whole bunch of performance goodies — things like adaptive (and stiffer) dampers, an air suspension, and torque-vectoring tech that manages power across the rear end by applying brake pressure to an individual wheel. You'd be remiss not to add on rear-axle steering and Porsche's outstanding new Active Ride chassis, which can individually adjust damping and rebound forces at each wheel, effectively smoothing out body motions on uneven road surfaces. And if you plan on making the most of your GTS experience and taking this Taycan to a track day, Porsche offers a Dynamic package that includes Pirelli P Zero R tires and the aforementioned rear-axle steering. You can also upgrade to the Turbo GT's Trofeo RS tires for maximum grip; that's what we ran when we raced the Turbo GT against the Lucid Air Sapphire earlier this year.
GTS models also come with more aggressive front and rear bumper treatments, 20-inch wheels (21s are optional), Race-Tex faux suede fabric inside the cabin, and a Bose stereo.
How's it drive?
In the hills of northern Georgia, the Taycan GTS comes alive. This car is properly fast, attacking long sweepers and tight hairpins alike with grace and composure. You can feel the rear-axle steering effectively shortening the wheelbase as the back end rotates through a corner, the torque-vectoring system modulating power side to side so it's dispatched where the car has the most grip. The steering is as close to perfect as you'll find in a modern EV, with plentiful feedback and satisfying action.
Of course, when you aren't running through hill country, the Taycan is happy to smooth out and settle down. The GTS is stiffer than other Taycans by nature, so it's maybe not the best option if commuting is your No. 1 priority. But that Active Ride suspension really does the trick to keep body motions quelled, even if you can feel some road-level harshness through the wheel.
Every version of this EV, from base Taycan to holy-smokes Turbo GT, is legitimately great to drive. But the GTS gives you just enough power with all the necessary poise. It's a wonderful balance.
Sedan or Sport Turismo?
Starting at $151,795, including $1,995 for destination, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is only $1,900 more expensive than the GTS sedan. Performance specs between the two variants are identical, and you get all the same creature comforts, infotainment software and safety tech. With the Sport Turismo, you add a dollop of functionality. Plus, you know, mega cool points.
Porsche North America says 19% of prior Taycan GTS buyers opted for the Sport Turismo over the sedan. Here's hoping that number increases with the new model, though considering how great this car is, I can assure you sedan buyers will hardly be disappointed.