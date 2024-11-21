Porsche Taycan GTS: The particulars

The GTS comes with the Taycan's 105-kWh (97-kWh usable) Performance Battery Plus pack, as well as a pair of electric motors, one on each axle. This electric powertrain makes 596 hp normally but can increase to 690 hp while using launch control, complemented by 582 lb-ft of torque. That's how you get to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, which is pretty stinkin' quick considering the GTS Sport Turismo tips the scales at 5,146 pounds.

As is de rigueur for a GTS-badged Porsche, the Taycan comes standard with a whole bunch of performance goodies — things like adaptive (and stiffer) dampers, an air suspension, and torque-vectoring tech that manages power across the rear end by applying brake pressure to an individual wheel. You'd be remiss not to add on rear-axle steering and Porsche's outstanding new Active Ride chassis, which can individually adjust damping and rebound forces at each wheel, effectively smoothing out body motions on uneven road surfaces. And if you plan on making the most of your GTS experience and taking this Taycan to a track day, Porsche offers a Dynamic package that includes Pirelli P Zero R tires and the aforementioned rear-axle steering. You can also upgrade to the Turbo GT's Trofeo RS tires for maximum grip; that's what we ran when we raced the Turbo GT against the Lucid Air Sapphire earlier this year.

GTS models also come with more aggressive front and rear bumper treatments, 20-inch wheels (21s are optional), Race-Tex faux suede fabric inside the cabin, and a Bose stereo.