Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,028
|$29,049
|$30,854
|Clean
|$25,902
|$27,815
|$29,482
|Average
|$23,651
|$25,348
|$26,739
|Rough
|$21,399
|$22,881
|$23,995
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,732
|$19,715
|$21,444
|Clean
|$16,994
|$18,878
|$20,491
|Average
|$15,517
|$17,204
|$18,584
|Rough
|$14,039
|$15,529
|$16,677
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,799
|$22,520
|$24,049
|Clean
|$19,932
|$21,564
|$22,980
|Average
|$18,200
|$19,652
|$20,841
|Rough
|$16,467
|$17,739
|$18,703
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,166
|$17,898
|$19,412
|Clean
|$15,493
|$17,138
|$18,549
|Average
|$14,146
|$15,618
|$16,823
|Rough
|$12,799
|$14,098
|$15,097
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,879
|$34,806
|$36,560
|Clean
|$31,509
|$33,328
|$34,935
|Average
|$28,770
|$30,372
|$31,684
|Rough
|$26,031
|$27,416
|$28,434
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,235
|$21,384
|$23,261
|Clean
|$18,434
|$20,476
|$22,227
|Average
|$16,831
|$18,660
|$20,159
|Rough
|$15,229
|$16,844
|$18,090
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,915
|$21,735
|$23,340
|Clean
|$19,086
|$20,812
|$22,302
|Average
|$17,427
|$18,966
|$20,227
|Rough
|$15,767
|$17,120
|$18,152