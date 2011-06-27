  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,028$29,049$30,854
Clean$25,902$27,815$29,482
Average$23,651$25,348$26,739
Rough$21,399$22,881$23,995
Sell my 2013 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
2013 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,732$19,715$21,444
Clean$16,994$18,878$20,491
Average$15,517$17,204$18,584
Rough$14,039$15,529$16,677
Sell my 2013 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
2013 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,799$22,520$24,049
Clean$19,932$21,564$22,980
Average$18,200$19,652$20,841
Rough$16,467$17,739$18,703
Sell my 2013 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
2013 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,166$17,898$19,412
Clean$15,493$17,138$18,549
Average$14,146$15,618$16,823
Rough$12,799$14,098$15,097
Sell my 2013 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
2013 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,879$34,806$36,560
Clean$31,509$33,328$34,935
Average$28,770$30,372$31,684
Rough$26,031$27,416$28,434
Sell my 2013 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,235$21,384$23,261
Clean$18,434$20,476$22,227
Average$16,831$18,660$20,159
Rough$15,229$16,844$18,090
Sell my 2013 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
2013 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,915$21,735$23,340
Clean$19,086$20,812$22,302
Average$17,427$18,966$20,227
Rough$15,767$17,120$18,152
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Porsche Cayenne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,493 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,138 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Cayenne is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,493 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,138 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,493 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,138 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Porsche Cayenne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Porsche Cayenne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Porsche Cayenne ranges from $12,799 to $19,412, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Porsche Cayenne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.