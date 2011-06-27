Estimated values
1991 Dodge Spirit ES Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$355
|$815
|$1,064
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Spirit LE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$355
|$815
|$1,064
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Spirit 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$355
|$815
|$1,064
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Spirit LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$355
|$815
|$1,064
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Spirit R/T Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$355
|$815
|$1,064
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1991 Dodge Spirit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$495
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$355
|$815
|$1,064
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653