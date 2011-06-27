  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,300$27,006$29,094
Clean$24,954$26,635$28,693
Average$24,264$25,895$27,890
Rough$23,573$25,154$27,087
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,156$23,701$25,593
Clean$21,854$23,376$25,240
Average$21,249$22,726$24,534
Rough$20,644$22,076$23,827
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,371$22,999$24,991
Clean$21,080$22,683$24,646
Average$20,496$22,052$23,956
Rough$19,913$21,422$23,267
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,608$29,182$31,108
Clean$27,232$28,782$30,678
Average$26,478$27,981$29,820
Rough$25,724$27,181$28,961
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,306$26,931$28,919
Clean$24,961$26,562$28,520
Average$24,270$25,823$27,722
Rough$23,579$25,084$26,924
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,045$23,600$25,502
Clean$21,744$23,276$25,150
Average$21,142$22,629$24,446
Rough$20,540$21,981$23,743
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,970$25,645$27,693
Clean$23,643$25,293$27,311
Average$22,989$24,590$26,547
Rough$22,335$23,886$25,782
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,323$24,933$26,905
Clean$23,005$24,591$26,533
Average$22,368$23,908$25,791
Rough$21,732$23,224$25,048
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,664$28,280$30,256
Clean$26,300$27,892$29,839
Average$25,573$27,116$29,004
Rough$24,845$26,341$28,169
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,176$27,701$29,567
Clean$25,819$27,321$29,159
Average$25,104$26,561$28,343
Rough$24,390$25,801$27,527
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,126$20,534$22,256
Clean$18,865$20,252$21,948
Average$18,343$19,689$21,334
Rough$17,821$19,126$20,720
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,744 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,276 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $20,540 to $25,502, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.