Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,300
|$27,006
|$29,094
|Clean
|$24,954
|$26,635
|$28,693
|Average
|$24,264
|$25,895
|$27,890
|Rough
|$23,573
|$25,154
|$27,087
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,156
|$23,701
|$25,593
|Clean
|$21,854
|$23,376
|$25,240
|Average
|$21,249
|$22,726
|$24,534
|Rough
|$20,644
|$22,076
|$23,827
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,371
|$22,999
|$24,991
|Clean
|$21,080
|$22,683
|$24,646
|Average
|$20,496
|$22,052
|$23,956
|Rough
|$19,913
|$21,422
|$23,267
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,608
|$29,182
|$31,108
|Clean
|$27,232
|$28,782
|$30,678
|Average
|$26,478
|$27,981
|$29,820
|Rough
|$25,724
|$27,181
|$28,961
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,306
|$26,931
|$28,919
|Clean
|$24,961
|$26,562
|$28,520
|Average
|$24,270
|$25,823
|$27,722
|Rough
|$23,579
|$25,084
|$26,924
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,045
|$23,600
|$25,502
|Clean
|$21,744
|$23,276
|$25,150
|Average
|$21,142
|$22,629
|$24,446
|Rough
|$20,540
|$21,981
|$23,743
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,970
|$25,645
|$27,693
|Clean
|$23,643
|$25,293
|$27,311
|Average
|$22,989
|$24,590
|$26,547
|Rough
|$22,335
|$23,886
|$25,782
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,323
|$24,933
|$26,905
|Clean
|$23,005
|$24,591
|$26,533
|Average
|$22,368
|$23,908
|$25,791
|Rough
|$21,732
|$23,224
|$25,048
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,664
|$28,280
|$30,256
|Clean
|$26,300
|$27,892
|$29,839
|Average
|$25,573
|$27,116
|$29,004
|Rough
|$24,845
|$26,341
|$28,169
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,176
|$27,701
|$29,567
|Clean
|$25,819
|$27,321
|$29,159
|Average
|$25,104
|$26,561
|$28,343
|Rough
|$24,390
|$25,801
|$27,527
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,126
|$20,534
|$22,256
|Clean
|$18,865
|$20,252
|$21,948
|Average
|$18,343
|$19,689
|$21,334
|Rough
|$17,821
|$19,126
|$20,720
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A