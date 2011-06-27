  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Suburban Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,625$2,479$2,941
Clean$1,455$2,221$2,634
Average$1,116$1,703$2,020
Rough$777$1,186$1,407
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,657$2,758$3,352
Clean$1,484$2,470$3,002
Average$1,138$1,895$2,303
Rough$793$1,319$1,603
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,492$2,458$2,980
Clean$1,337$2,202$2,669
Average$1,025$1,689$2,047
Rough$714$1,176$1,425
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,644$2,424$2,845
Clean$1,473$2,171$2,548
Average$1,130$1,665$1,954
Rough$787$1,159$1,361
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$2,196$2,693
Clean$1,140$1,967$2,412
Average$874$1,508$1,850
Rough$609$1,050$1,288
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,775$2,597$3,041
Clean$1,589$2,326$2,724
Average$1,219$1,784$2,089
Rough$849$1,242$1,455
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,427$2,444$2,992
Clean$1,278$2,189$2,680
Average$981$1,679$2,056
Rough$683$1,169$1,431
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,499$2,985
Clean$1,430$2,238$2,673
Average$1,097$1,717$2,051
Rough$764$1,195$1,428
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,646$2,887$3,556
Clean$1,474$2,586$3,185
Average$1,131$1,983$2,443
Rough$787$1,381$1,701
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,578$2,334$2,743
Clean$1,414$2,091$2,457
Average$1,084$1,604$1,884
Rough$755$1,117$1,312
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,813$2,505$2,878
Clean$1,624$2,244$2,578
Average$1,245$1,721$1,977
Rough$867$1,198$1,377
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,685$4,157$4,951
Clean$2,405$3,723$4,435
Average$1,845$2,856$3,401
Rough$1,285$1,988$2,368
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,278 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,189 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,278 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,189 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,278 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,189 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $683 to $2,992, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.