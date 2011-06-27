Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,479
|$2,941
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,221
|$2,634
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,703
|$2,020
|Rough
|$777
|$1,186
|$1,407
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,758
|$3,352
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,470
|$3,002
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,895
|$2,303
|Rough
|$793
|$1,319
|$1,603
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,458
|$2,980
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,202
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,689
|$2,047
|Rough
|$714
|$1,176
|$1,425
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,644
|$2,424
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,171
|$2,548
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,665
|$1,954
|Rough
|$787
|$1,159
|$1,361
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$2,196
|$2,693
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,967
|$2,412
|Average
|$874
|$1,508
|$1,850
|Rough
|$609
|$1,050
|$1,288
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,775
|$2,597
|$3,041
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,326
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,219
|$1,784
|$2,089
|Rough
|$849
|$1,242
|$1,455
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,444
|$2,992
|Clean
|$1,278
|$2,189
|$2,680
|Average
|$981
|$1,679
|$2,056
|Rough
|$683
|$1,169
|$1,431
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,499
|$2,985
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,238
|$2,673
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,717
|$2,051
|Rough
|$764
|$1,195
|$1,428
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$2,887
|$3,556
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,586
|$3,185
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,983
|$2,443
|Rough
|$787
|$1,381
|$1,701
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,334
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,091
|$2,457
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,604
|$1,884
|Rough
|$755
|$1,117
|$1,312
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,813
|$2,505
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,244
|$2,578
|Average
|$1,245
|$1,721
|$1,977
|Rough
|$867
|$1,198
|$1,377
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,685
|$4,157
|$4,951
|Clean
|$2,405
|$3,723
|$4,435
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,856
|$3,401
|Rough
|$1,285
|$1,988
|$2,368