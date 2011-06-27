Estimated values
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,047
|$5,035
|$6,119
|Clean
|$2,694
|$4,464
|$5,427
|Average
|$1,990
|$3,323
|$4,042
|Rough
|$1,286
|$2,182
|$2,657
Estimated values
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata 10th Anniversary 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,474
|$4,188
|$5,121
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,713
|$4,542
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,764
|$3,383
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,815
|$2,224