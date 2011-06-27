  1. Home
2003 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,341$2,740
Clean$1,429$2,075$2,428
Average$1,056$1,542$1,804
Rough$682$1,010$1,181
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,929$2,730$3,172
Clean$1,706$2,420$2,811
Average$1,260$1,799$2,089
Rough$814$1,177$1,367
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,723$2,384$2,750
Clean$1,524$2,113$2,437
Average$1,125$1,570$1,811
Rough$727$1,028$1,185
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$2,672$3,102
Clean$1,674$2,368$2,749
Average$1,236$1,760$2,043
Rough$798$1,152$1,337
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,960$2,788$3,244
Clean$1,733$2,471$2,875
Average$1,280$1,837$2,137
Rough$827$1,202$1,398
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,874$2,491$2,833
Clean$1,657$2,208$2,511
Average$1,224$1,641$1,866
Rough$791$1,074$1,221
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,061$2,849$3,283
Clean$1,823$2,525$2,910
Average$1,346$1,877$2,162
Rough$870$1,228$1,415
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$2,619$3,051
Clean$1,622$2,321$2,704
Average$1,198$1,725$2,009
Rough$774$1,129$1,315
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,613$2,747$2,833
Clean$2,311$2,434$2,511
Average$1,707$1,810$1,866
Rough$1,103$1,185$1,221
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,690$2,357$2,724
Clean$1,495$2,089$2,414
Average$1,104$1,553$1,794
Rough$713$1,016$1,174
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,131$2,945$3,394
Clean$1,884$2,610$3,008
Average$1,392$1,940$2,235
Rough$899$1,270$1,462
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$2,803$3,276
Clean$1,723$2,485$2,903
Average$1,272$1,847$2,157
Rough$822$1,209$1,411
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,008$2,880$3,360
Clean$1,776$2,552$2,977
Average$1,311$1,897$2,212
Rough$847$1,242$1,448
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,102$2,920$3,371
Clean$1,859$2,588$2,988
Average$1,373$1,924$2,220
Rough$887$1,259$1,453
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,735$2,756$3,316
Clean$1,534$2,442$2,939
Average$1,133$1,815$2,184
Rough$732$1,188$1,429
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,240$3,479$4,158
Clean$1,981$3,083$3,685
Average$1,463$2,292$2,738
Rough$945$1,500$1,792
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,619$2,324$2,714
Clean$1,432$2,060$2,405
Average$1,057$1,531$1,787
Rough$683$1,002$1,169
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,348$2,741
Clean$1,444$2,081$2,429
Average$1,067$1,547$1,805
Rough$689$1,012$1,181
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,851$2,633$3,064
Clean$1,637$2,334$2,716
Average$1,209$1,735$2,018
Rough$781$1,136$1,320
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,009$2,845$3,305
Clean$1,777$2,521$2,929
Average$1,312$1,874$2,177
Rough$848$1,227$1,424
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$2,679$3,159
Clean$1,596$2,374$2,799
Average$1,179$1,764$2,080
Rough$762$1,155$1,361
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,993$2,838$3,304
Clean$1,763$2,516$2,928
Average$1,302$1,870$2,176
Rough$841$1,224$1,424
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,003$2,836$3,295
Clean$1,771$2,513$2,920
Average$1,308$1,868$2,170
Rough$845$1,223$1,420
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,776$2,547$2,971
Clean$1,571$2,257$2,633
Average$1,160$1,678$1,957
Rough$750$1,098$1,280
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,778$2,562$2,995
Clean$1,572$2,271$2,654
Average$1,161$1,688$1,972
Rough$750$1,105$1,290
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,542$2,966
Clean$1,565$2,252$2,629
Average$1,156$1,674$1,953
Rough$747$1,096$1,278
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,350$2,750
Clean$1,436$2,083$2,437
Average$1,061$1,548$1,811
Rough$685$1,014$1,185
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,077$3,113$3,682
Clean$1,837$2,759$3,263
Average$1,357$2,050$2,425
Rough$877$1,342$1,587
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,050$2,886$3,348
Clean$1,813$2,558$2,967
Average$1,339$1,901$2,205
Rough$865$1,245$1,443
Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,646$2,310$2,678
Clean$1,456$2,047$2,373
Average$1,075$1,522$1,764
Rough$695$996$1,154
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,534 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,442 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,534 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,442 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,534 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,442 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Honda Accord ranges from $732 to $3,316, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.