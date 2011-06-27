Estimated values
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,341
|$2,740
|Clean
|$1,429
|$2,075
|$2,428
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,542
|$1,804
|Rough
|$682
|$1,010
|$1,181
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,730
|$3,172
|Clean
|$1,706
|$2,420
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,799
|$2,089
|Rough
|$814
|$1,177
|$1,367
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$2,384
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,524
|$2,113
|$2,437
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,570
|$1,811
|Rough
|$727
|$1,028
|$1,185
2003 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,672
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,368
|$2,749
|Average
|$1,236
|$1,760
|$2,043
|Rough
|$798
|$1,152
|$1,337
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,788
|$3,244
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,471
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,280
|$1,837
|$2,137
|Rough
|$827
|$1,202
|$1,398
2003 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,491
|$2,833
|Clean
|$1,657
|$2,208
|$2,511
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,641
|$1,866
|Rough
|$791
|$1,074
|$1,221
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,061
|$2,849
|$3,283
|Clean
|$1,823
|$2,525
|$2,910
|Average
|$1,346
|$1,877
|$2,162
|Rough
|$870
|$1,228
|$1,415
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$2,619
|$3,051
|Clean
|$1,622
|$2,321
|$2,704
|Average
|$1,198
|$1,725
|$2,009
|Rough
|$774
|$1,129
|$1,315
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,613
|$2,747
|$2,833
|Clean
|$2,311
|$2,434
|$2,511
|Average
|$1,707
|$1,810
|$1,866
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,185
|$1,221
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,357
|$2,724
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,089
|$2,414
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,553
|$1,794
|Rough
|$713
|$1,016
|$1,174
2003 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$2,945
|$3,394
|Clean
|$1,884
|$2,610
|$3,008
|Average
|$1,392
|$1,940
|$2,235
|Rough
|$899
|$1,270
|$1,462
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$2,803
|$3,276
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,485
|$2,903
|Average
|$1,272
|$1,847
|$2,157
|Rough
|$822
|$1,209
|$1,411
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$2,880
|$3,360
|Clean
|$1,776
|$2,552
|$2,977
|Average
|$1,311
|$1,897
|$2,212
|Rough
|$847
|$1,242
|$1,448
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$2,920
|$3,371
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,588
|$2,988
|Average
|$1,373
|$1,924
|$2,220
|Rough
|$887
|$1,259
|$1,453
2003 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,735
|$2,756
|$3,316
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,442
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,815
|$2,184
|Rough
|$732
|$1,188
|$1,429
2003 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,240
|$3,479
|$4,158
|Clean
|$1,981
|$3,083
|$3,685
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,292
|$2,738
|Rough
|$945
|$1,500
|$1,792
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,324
|$2,714
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,060
|$2,405
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,531
|$1,787
|Rough
|$683
|$1,002
|$1,169
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,348
|$2,741
|Clean
|$1,444
|$2,081
|$2,429
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,547
|$1,805
|Rough
|$689
|$1,012
|$1,181
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$2,633
|$3,064
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,334
|$2,716
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,735
|$2,018
|Rough
|$781
|$1,136
|$1,320
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$2,845
|$3,305
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,521
|$2,929
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,874
|$2,177
|Rough
|$848
|$1,227
|$1,424
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,679
|$3,159
|Clean
|$1,596
|$2,374
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,764
|$2,080
|Rough
|$762
|$1,155
|$1,361
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,993
|$2,838
|$3,304
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,516
|$2,928
|Average
|$1,302
|$1,870
|$2,176
|Rough
|$841
|$1,224
|$1,424
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,836
|$3,295
|Clean
|$1,771
|$2,513
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,308
|$1,868
|$2,170
|Rough
|$845
|$1,223
|$1,420
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$2,547
|$2,971
|Clean
|$1,571
|$2,257
|$2,633
|Average
|$1,160
|$1,678
|$1,957
|Rough
|$750
|$1,098
|$1,280
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,778
|$2,562
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,271
|$2,654
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,688
|$1,972
|Rough
|$750
|$1,105
|$1,290
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,542
|$2,966
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,252
|$2,629
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,674
|$1,953
|Rough
|$747
|$1,096
|$1,278
2003 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,350
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,083
|$2,437
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,548
|$1,811
|Rough
|$685
|$1,014
|$1,185
2003 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,077
|$3,113
|$3,682
|Clean
|$1,837
|$2,759
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,357
|$2,050
|$2,425
|Rough
|$877
|$1,342
|$1,587
2003 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,050
|$2,886
|$3,348
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,558
|$2,967
|Average
|$1,339
|$1,901
|$2,205
|Rough
|$865
|$1,245
|$1,443
2003 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$2,310
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,456
|$2,047
|$2,373
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,522
|$1,764
|Rough
|$695
|$996
|$1,154