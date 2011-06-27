Estimated values
2017 Dodge Viper ACR 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,089
|$86,372
|$96,191
|Clean
|$75,382
|$84,471
|$94,037
|Average
|$71,968
|$80,670
|$89,728
|Rough
|$68,554
|$76,869
|$85,420
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Viper GT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,937
|$78,648
|$83,691
|Clean
|$72,300
|$76,918
|$81,817
|Average
|$69,025
|$73,456
|$78,068
|Rough
|$65,750
|$69,995
|$74,320
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Viper GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,937
|$78,648
|$83,691
|Clean
|$72,300
|$76,918
|$81,817
|Average
|$69,025
|$73,456
|$78,068
|Rough
|$65,750
|$69,995
|$74,320
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,459
|$81,185
|$90,414
|Clean
|$70,854
|$79,398
|$88,389
|Average
|$67,645
|$75,825
|$84,340
|Rough
|$64,436
|$72,252
|$80,290
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Viper SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,183
|$69,626
|$77,499
|Clean
|$60,806
|$68,094
|$75,764
|Average
|$58,052
|$65,029
|$72,293
|Rough
|$55,298
|$61,965
|$68,822