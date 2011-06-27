Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,517
|$3,355
|$3,838
|Clean
|$2,255
|$3,009
|$3,437
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,319
|$2,637
|Rough
|$1,204
|$1,628
|$1,836
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,704
|$3,488
|$3,944
|Clean
|$2,422
|$3,129
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,857
|$2,411
|$2,709
|Rough
|$1,293
|$1,693
|$1,886