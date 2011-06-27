Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,196
|$1,506
|Clean
|$522
|$1,067
|$1,348
|Average
|$396
|$809
|$1,032
|Rough
|$269
|$551
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$580
|$1,194
|$1,506
|Clean
|$517
|$1,065
|$1,348
|Average
|$392
|$807
|$1,032
|Rough
|$267
|$550
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series 454SS 2dr Regular Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,363
|$1,732
|Clean
|$567
|$1,216
|$1,551
|Average
|$430
|$922
|$1,187
|Rough
|$293
|$628
|$823
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716