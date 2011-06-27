  1. Home
2015 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,526$22,893$25,193
Clean$19,909$22,189$24,397
Average$18,675$20,781$22,805
Rough$17,442$19,372$21,213
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,528$18,678$20,766
Clean$16,031$18,103$20,110
Average$15,038$16,954$18,797
Rough$14,045$15,805$17,485
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,161$25,659$28,086
Clean$22,465$24,870$27,198
Average$21,073$23,291$25,423
Rough$19,681$21,713$23,648
2015 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,276$20,594$22,847
Clean$17,726$19,961$22,125
Average$16,628$18,694$20,681
Rough$15,529$17,427$19,237
2015 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,962$21,315$23,600
Clean$18,392$20,660$22,854
Average$17,253$19,348$21,363
Rough$16,113$18,037$19,871
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,276$23,710$26,074
Clean$20,637$22,980$25,250
Average$19,358$21,522$23,602
Rough$18,079$20,063$21,954
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,199$19,360$21,458
Clean$16,683$18,765$20,780
Average$15,649$17,574$19,424
Rough$14,615$16,383$18,068
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,484$26,205$28,846
Clean$22,779$25,399$27,935
Average$21,367$23,787$26,112
Rough$19,955$22,174$24,289
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,442$24,936$27,359
Clean$21,768$24,169$26,495
Average$20,419$22,635$24,766
Rough$19,070$21,101$23,037
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,261$26,816$29,300
Clean$23,532$25,992$28,374
Average$22,074$24,342$26,522
Rough$20,616$22,692$24,670
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,766$20,045$22,257
Clean$17,232$19,428$21,554
Average$16,164$18,195$20,147
Rough$15,097$16,962$18,740
Sell my 2015 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,031 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,103 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,031 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,103 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,031 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,103 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Highlander ranges from $14,045 to $20,766, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.