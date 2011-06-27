Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,526
|$22,893
|$25,193
|Clean
|$19,909
|$22,189
|$24,397
|Average
|$18,675
|$20,781
|$22,805
|Rough
|$17,442
|$19,372
|$21,213
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,528
|$18,678
|$20,766
|Clean
|$16,031
|$18,103
|$20,110
|Average
|$15,038
|$16,954
|$18,797
|Rough
|$14,045
|$15,805
|$17,485
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,161
|$25,659
|$28,086
|Clean
|$22,465
|$24,870
|$27,198
|Average
|$21,073
|$23,291
|$25,423
|Rough
|$19,681
|$21,713
|$23,648
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,276
|$20,594
|$22,847
|Clean
|$17,726
|$19,961
|$22,125
|Average
|$16,628
|$18,694
|$20,681
|Rough
|$15,529
|$17,427
|$19,237
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,962
|$21,315
|$23,600
|Clean
|$18,392
|$20,660
|$22,854
|Average
|$17,253
|$19,348
|$21,363
|Rough
|$16,113
|$18,037
|$19,871
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,276
|$23,710
|$26,074
|Clean
|$20,637
|$22,980
|$25,250
|Average
|$19,358
|$21,522
|$23,602
|Rough
|$18,079
|$20,063
|$21,954
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,199
|$19,360
|$21,458
|Clean
|$16,683
|$18,765
|$20,780
|Average
|$15,649
|$17,574
|$19,424
|Rough
|$14,615
|$16,383
|$18,068
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,484
|$26,205
|$28,846
|Clean
|$22,779
|$25,399
|$27,935
|Average
|$21,367
|$23,787
|$26,112
|Rough
|$19,955
|$22,174
|$24,289
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,442
|$24,936
|$27,359
|Clean
|$21,768
|$24,169
|$26,495
|Average
|$20,419
|$22,635
|$24,766
|Rough
|$19,070
|$21,101
|$23,037
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,261
|$26,816
|$29,300
|Clean
|$23,532
|$25,992
|$28,374
|Average
|$22,074
|$24,342
|$26,522
|Rough
|$20,616
|$22,692
|$24,670
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,766
|$20,045
|$22,257
|Clean
|$17,232
|$19,428
|$21,554
|Average
|$16,164
|$18,195
|$20,147
|Rough
|$15,097
|$16,962
|$18,740