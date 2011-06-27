Estimated values
2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,702
|$4,155
|$4,902
|Clean
|$2,441
|$3,753
|$4,436
|Average
|$1,921
|$2,950
|$3,504
|Rough
|$1,400
|$2,146
|$2,571
Estimated values
2002 Toyota 4Runner Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,025
|$4,561
|$5,350
|Clean
|$2,733
|$4,120
|$4,841
|Average
|$2,150
|$3,238
|$3,824
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,356
|$2,806
Estimated values
2002 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,326
|$4,841
|$5,617
|Clean
|$3,005
|$4,373
|$5,083
|Average
|$2,364
|$3,437
|$4,015
|Rough
|$1,724
|$2,500
|$2,946
Estimated values
2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,005
|$4,533
|$5,317
|Clean
|$2,716
|$4,094
|$4,812
|Average
|$2,137
|$3,218
|$3,800
|Rough
|$1,558
|$2,341
|$2,789