Estimated values
2013 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,742
|$19,593
|$21,950
|Clean
|$15,656
|$18,325
|$20,525
|Average
|$13,482
|$15,788
|$17,675
|Rough
|$11,309
|$13,251
|$14,825
Estimated values
2013 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,345
|$19,240
|$21,633
|Clean
|$15,284
|$17,994
|$20,228
|Average
|$13,162
|$15,503
|$17,420
|Rough
|$11,041
|$13,012
|$14,611