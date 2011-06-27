  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2011 Toyota RAV4
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,233$10,544$12,233
Clean$7,832$10,014$11,586
Average$7,029$8,955$10,293
Rough$6,227$7,895$9,000
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,514$9,744$11,374
Clean$7,147$9,255$10,773
Average$6,415$8,276$9,570
Rough$5,683$7,297$8,368
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,091$9,230$10,791
Clean$6,746$8,767$10,221
Average$6,054$7,839$9,080
Rough$5,363$6,912$7,939
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,961$10,328$12,057
Clean$7,573$9,810$11,420
Average$6,797$8,772$10,145
Rough$6,021$7,734$8,870
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,668$9,740$11,257
Clean$7,294$9,251$10,662
Average$6,547$8,272$9,472
Rough$5,799$7,293$8,282
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,711$9,898$11,497
Clean$7,335$9,401$10,889
Average$6,584$8,407$9,674
Rough$5,832$7,412$8,458
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,100$10,371$12,033
Clean$7,705$9,850$11,396
Average$6,915$8,808$10,124
Rough$6,126$7,766$8,852
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,489$9,615$11,170
Clean$7,124$9,132$10,579
Average$6,394$8,166$9,398
Rough$5,664$7,200$8,217
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,024$10,445$12,213
Clean$7,633$9,920$11,567
Average$6,850$8,871$10,276
Rough$6,068$7,821$8,985
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,660$11,406$13,408
Clean$8,238$10,833$12,699
Average$7,394$9,687$11,282
Rough$6,550$8,541$9,864
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,654$9,874$11,495
Clean$7,281$9,378$10,887
Average$6,535$8,386$9,672
Rough$5,789$7,393$8,457
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,118$10,434$12,125
Clean$7,723$9,909$11,484
Average$6,931$8,861$10,202
Rough$6,140$7,813$8,920
Sell my 2011 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,746 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,767 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,746 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,767 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,746 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,767 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $5,363 to $10,791, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.