Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,233
|$10,544
|$12,233
|Clean
|$7,832
|$10,014
|$11,586
|Average
|$7,029
|$8,955
|$10,293
|Rough
|$6,227
|$7,895
|$9,000
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,514
|$9,744
|$11,374
|Clean
|$7,147
|$9,255
|$10,773
|Average
|$6,415
|$8,276
|$9,570
|Rough
|$5,683
|$7,297
|$8,368
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,091
|$9,230
|$10,791
|Clean
|$6,746
|$8,767
|$10,221
|Average
|$6,054
|$7,839
|$9,080
|Rough
|$5,363
|$6,912
|$7,939
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,961
|$10,328
|$12,057
|Clean
|$7,573
|$9,810
|$11,420
|Average
|$6,797
|$8,772
|$10,145
|Rough
|$6,021
|$7,734
|$8,870
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,668
|$9,740
|$11,257
|Clean
|$7,294
|$9,251
|$10,662
|Average
|$6,547
|$8,272
|$9,472
|Rough
|$5,799
|$7,293
|$8,282
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,711
|$9,898
|$11,497
|Clean
|$7,335
|$9,401
|$10,889
|Average
|$6,584
|$8,407
|$9,674
|Rough
|$5,832
|$7,412
|$8,458
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,100
|$10,371
|$12,033
|Clean
|$7,705
|$9,850
|$11,396
|Average
|$6,915
|$8,808
|$10,124
|Rough
|$6,126
|$7,766
|$8,852
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,489
|$9,615
|$11,170
|Clean
|$7,124
|$9,132
|$10,579
|Average
|$6,394
|$8,166
|$9,398
|Rough
|$5,664
|$7,200
|$8,217
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,024
|$10,445
|$12,213
|Clean
|$7,633
|$9,920
|$11,567
|Average
|$6,850
|$8,871
|$10,276
|Rough
|$6,068
|$7,821
|$8,985
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,660
|$11,406
|$13,408
|Clean
|$8,238
|$10,833
|$12,699
|Average
|$7,394
|$9,687
|$11,282
|Rough
|$6,550
|$8,541
|$9,864
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,654
|$9,874
|$11,495
|Clean
|$7,281
|$9,378
|$10,887
|Average
|$6,535
|$8,386
|$9,672
|Rough
|$5,789
|$7,393
|$8,457
Estimated values
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,118
|$10,434
|$12,125
|Clean
|$7,723
|$9,909
|$11,484
|Average
|$6,931
|$8,861
|$10,202
|Rough
|$6,140
|$7,813
|$8,920