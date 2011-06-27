Vehicle overview

The 2010 Pontiac Vibe is based on the Toyota Matrix, which is, in turn, a close relative of the Toyota Corolla. Those are pretty good genes for a compact hatchback to start with, and the Vibe makes the most of them. Sharing most of the Matrix's interior and mechanical components, the Vibe boasts a compliant suspension, intuitive cabin controls and plenty of cargo capacity, making it one of the more compelling choices in this segment.

Compared to its sibling, the Vibe sets itself apart with unique exterior styling, including Pontiac's trademark dual-grille design. Its sheet metal is far more stylish than the typical economy car's, its tall body imbues the cabin with a spacious feel and its convenient hatchback design means you can haul a lot of stuff. This cargo-carrying capacity is one of the Vibe's biggest draws -- it can haul almost as much as some compact SUVs. Yet its fuel economy with the base 1.8-liter engine is still quite good at 28 combined mpg. The Vibe costs a grand or two more than a run-of-the-mill budget hatchback, but its verve and versatility make it well worth the extra coin.

It's worth noting that GM's restructuring process could mark the end of Pontiac. If the brand is axed, this will negatively impact the Vibe's resale value. Still, there's no doubting the Vibe's fundamental goodness. Certainly, you'll want to shop around some -- other good choices include the Hyundai Elantra Touring, Mazda 3 Scion xB, Subaru Impreza and Volkswagen Rabbit. Each of these cars has its own particular set of merits, but for a compact hatchback or wagon offering practicality and style in equal measures, the 2010 Pontiac Vibe stands tall.