Estimated values
2010 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,042
|$5,176
|$5,936
|Clean
|$3,735
|$4,794
|$5,494
|Average
|$3,121
|$4,029
|$4,611
|Rough
|$2,507
|$3,265
|$3,728
Estimated values
2010 Pontiac Vibe GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,047
|$5,569
|$5,941
|Clean
|$4,664
|$5,157
|$5,499
|Average
|$3,897
|$4,335
|$4,615
|Rough
|$3,130
|$3,512
|$3,731
Estimated values
2010 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,554
|$4,484
|$5,108
|Clean
|$3,284
|$4,153
|$4,728
|Average
|$2,744
|$3,490
|$3,968
|Rough
|$2,204
|$2,828
|$3,208
Estimated values
2010 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,509
|$4,268
|$4,781
|Clean
|$3,243
|$3,952
|$4,425
|Average
|$2,710
|$3,322
|$3,714
|Rough
|$2,176
|$2,692
|$3,002