Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews

Great Value & Utility Rob , 02/23/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My Vibe is a former rental car that I bought with 30K miles on the odometer. I've put 110K more miles on it, with replacement struts and a new battery the only non-routine maintenance in seven years of ownership. The Vibe is very reliable, gets good fuel economy (31 MPG highway with the 1.8L engine), and handles like a compact but has the passenger/cargo space of a station wagon. I have found two issues with it--the flip side of the 1.8L engine's fuel economy is that it has sluggish acceleration. There's also a common problem with the radio volume knob breaking...which I fixed by sawing it off and slipping a new one on. That said, I love this car. It has a combination of versatility, value, reliability, and handling that's hard to beat. I'm planning to drive it until it breaks--which could take a while. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great, Fun Car! nbaatb , 05/18/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 Vibe in 2011 and have been driving it now for a little over a year and I love it! I'm surprised as to how much get up it has- zippy is a good word. I love everything about it. I can fit my three large dogs in the back, and the seats are high so they don't like to jump over. There is leg room in the back to actually fit people in. More room then our RAV 4 by far! I get around 25mpg city and 30 hwy. The only thing I don't like is the blind spots. The car has limited visibility and that is the only problem I've had. I also love the plastic in the "trunk" easy to vacuum up dirt/dog hair. I can lay the seats down throw my bike and dogs in too. LOVE IT!

Noisy, Poor outward visibility Mike Joseph , 03/29/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have driven this car only for two weeks and my first impression was how small this car is and fits so much inside. It took me a while until I got used to windows and mirrors, its hard to see everything from these little windows so I was always worried about the blind spots. Also the way the hood was designed there is no way that you can see the end of the car or at least if you are close to hit something. The way the car handles is really good, it lacks power but what can you expect from a 1.8 liter engine. The main issue that I had with this car was the road noise, its so weird that you can never get comfortable when you drive on a highway from the noise level.

RECALL, but wait! wade , 02/02/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful purchased with the help of GM points and cash for clunkers program. So, what's a good GM vehicle? Ouch, me too. Guess what, the Toyota built (80%) with a pontiac skin, is GM's best car! Check out the rating guides,it's Gm's best period! Ok, looked at it, and wow! Sporty look, interior room is suv like. I'm serious. AWD,great for wisconsin's winters. It's funny, I've read other reviews and zippy was mentioned often. My wife and I nicknamed the car "zippy" when describing the ride and feeling we get when driving. But, now we have a re-call on this vehicle! 100% fact. My service man has said we will recieve a re-call letter from Pontiac. We are @ the bottom of the food chain. Minor I hope!