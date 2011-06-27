  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1996 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Pontiac's is the sporty version of GM's plastic-paneled minivan trio, whereas Chevrolet's Lumina appeals to the value-minded and the Oldsmobile Silhouette contains more luxury touches. Like the Lumina, it endured shrinkage of the nose in 1994 (while Silhouette stuck with the original jutting snout), but shows little change this year except for the addition of a 180-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 as the standard, and only, engine choice. Air conditioning also joins the standard equipment list.

Plop into the driver's seat, and the windshield seems like it's in the next county, flanked by triangular panes that do little for visibility. Once you get used to the unusual view (which doesn't take long), you'll find a huge amount of room in front, with an attractive and well-fitted interior that includes sturdy cupholders on the console. You sit in a different position than in most minivans, but except for a rather low seatback, seating is comfortable. Excellent gauges are sport-oriented, as in most Pontiacs. Five-passenger seating is standard, but many Trans Sports are sold with space for seven.

Four-wheel antilock braking is standard, along with a driver's airbag. Options include automatic level control, traction assist, and a power sliding door. A full overhead console can be installed, including an outside temperature gauge, compass, sunglass holder, and space for a garage door opener.

GM's minivan trio won't be around much longer in this form, and this year's Pontiac comes in just one equipment level. The 1997 Trans Sport, due late this summer, will be made of steel, instead of the composite body panels that resist dents, dings, and rusting. It will also be more conservatively styled. If the radical look of today's Pontiac minivan is what you want, better hurry to your dealer soon.

1996 Highlights

A 180-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6 replaces weak base engine as well as the optional 3.8-liter V6. Front air conditioning is standard equipment for 1996.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(0%)
4(83%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
3.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A good reliable Minivan.
JimAlex,08/29/2003
This is the second Tansport i have owned and I have been very plesed with it's reliability, driveability and utilitY. I am retired amd travel from Florida to Vermont and back each year. I replaced the front brake pads at 90,000 miles as well as new spark plugs and wires. Also a new serpentine belt. A window motor and a wiper motor have been the only big repairs. Gas mileage has been good and it handles well on the road. It does have more road noise than I would like but overall it has been a very satisfactory automobile.
Safety issues in accidents,
unhappycustomer,06/17/2003
I was recently involved in an accident in a 1996 Pontiac Transport. I was not at all happy with the results. I am concerned with the seat belts failing and the amount of plastic involved in the vehicle. It caused a fatal injury to the driver. And the fold down seat in the rear bent to unlatch my seatbelt which caused a near fatal injury. The vehicle is easy to roll and does not take a side impact very well. The vehicle falls apart.
Love my Van but...
textnglady04449,10/02/2008
So far i find that there are a lot of things wrong then good with this van. I think more from age then anything else. I have just had to have the computer to the thing revamped and found ground wires were needing to be replaced in order to keep it running after a diagnostic finally took it was clean. But there is also a transmission bolt needing replacement and the gearing is out of whack, on the steering column. Also, Just changed the starter at about 135K. It drives smooth and is very comfortable but find it may nickel and dime us before too much longer unfortunately. Gonna keep her till she dies though.
Dust Buster
markw,12/15/2002
The vehicle is like the Pontiac Aztek, hard on the eyes but a good vehicle and a great value. Last year for composite body panels for those of you who have to deal with rusting issues. Great configuration with second and third row seats being individually folded and or removed. I don't believe that the 3.8 was available after 1995 as the first reviewer states it was his favorite feature. This is of no concern as the 3.4 is nearly as powerful, and much better at the pump. I drove 95 Lumina APVs back to back with 96 Pontiac Trans Sports.
See all 6 reviews of the 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport

Used 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview

The Used 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan.

