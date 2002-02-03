Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport
Pros & Cons
- Standard ABS. Standard side airbags. Optional traction control. Powerful V-6 engine. Montana's SUV-like styling camoflauges Mom-mobile. Power sliding right-side door.
- Uncomfortable rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The difference is like night and day. Pontiac's current Trans Sport is so much better than the previous version that there is really no comparison. So forget about the bullet-nosed, plastic-bodied, Dustbuster Trans Sport of yesteryear. Pontiac is rewriting Chrysler's book on minivans.
How so? For starters, the Trans Sport features a standard 3.4-liter, 180-horsepower V6 engine. That's identical to what Chrysler offers with its top-of-the-line optional motor. Available, just like on the Chrysler vans, is a driver's-side sliding door. Buyers needing eight-passenger seating can select the Trans Sport, the only minivan on the market offering this configuration. Chrysler vans feature roll-away bench seats, but they're heavy suckers to unload. The Trans Sport can be equipped with modular seats that weigh just 38 pounds each and are relatively easy to remove.
This is one safe van, on paper. Traction control is optional, while dual airbags and anti-lock brakes are standard. For 1998, side airbags are also part of the standard equipment list. Daytime running lights operate the parking lamps rather than the headlights. If GM provided a similar arrangement on all DRL-equipped models, we bet the negative criticism for them wouldn't be nearly as severe or widespread. The new Trans Sport meets current side impact standards, too. Be warned, however, that the Trans Sport fared very poorly in offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but performed rather well during federal head-on crash runs. There are no federal standards governing offset crashworthiness.
The sliding door on the right side of the van can be equipped to open automatically with the push of a button. The ventilation system features a replaceable pollen filter, which is good news for allergy sufferers. Optional rear audio controls allow rear passengers to listen to a CD, cassette or stereo via headphones while front passengers listen to their choice of any of the three mediums simultaneously.
Around town, the Trans Sport feels downright spunky, with good throttle response and car-like handling. Braking is excellent for a 4,000-pound vehicle. Visibility is uncompromised, thanks in part to the huge exterior mirrors that effectively eliminate blind spots. Front seats are quite comfortable, and most controls are easy to see and use. If it weren't for the expansive windshield and high driving position, drivers might not realize the Trans Sport was a van.
Pontiac is pushing the Montana package, making Trans Sports thus equipped the focal point of the lineup. Product planners claim that the Montana bridges the gap between sport-utility and minivan. Ummm, we don't think so. It takes more than body-cladding, white-letter tires, alloy wheels, fog lights and traction control to match an SUV when it comes to capability. Heck, the press kit conveniently left out ground clearance in the specification table. Image is another matter, and the Montana does blur the line between minivan and sport-utility in terms of styling, but nobody will mistake this Pontiac for a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Sounds good though, for a minivan. There are problems, however. Chief among them are seriously uncomfortable modular seats that provide little in the way of thigh and leg support. When sitting in one of the rear chairs, adult passengers will grow cranky quickly. The automatic sliding door is designed to reverse direction when it determines that an object is blocking its closure path. Be warned: the door doesn't behave like an elevator door. It can almost knock unsuspecting adults over before reversing. Teach children that they are strong enough to push the door back, and not to be afraid of getting squished if the door doesn't stop immediately. Other flaws include difficult-to-reach center console storage, lack of a power lock switch in the cargo area and excessive amounts of cheap-looking plastic inside.
Basically, we like the Trans Sport for its standard and optional features, combined with a pleasantly surprising fun-to-drive demeanor. So long as adult passengers drive or call shotgun, Pontiac's people mover makes perfect sense.
1998 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Trans Sport
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- ride quality
- off-roading
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- lights
- interior
- engine
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- dashboard
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- appearance
- handling & steering
- brakes
- electrical system
- oil
- steering wheel
- climate control
- warranty
- transmission
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
Overall the Montana is a very nice van. We bought it used, 2 years, with 34000 miles in great condition. I really like the van. The size, the easiness of loading/unloading, the pep in the 6 cylinder engine is more than enough, very quick and handles wonderfully, especially for a long/extnded mini-van. We love all the electronic gadgets but have had numerous 'little' problems with several of them.
Owned my 98 for 4 years. Traded it in with 55,000 miles. Engine coolant leaked and brakes were squealing.
Has 220,000 miles but recently the ABS TCM lights came on. When I stop to restart the car and clear the lights, the wheels "lock up" and it will not move. Had to have it towed twice. Had to have the ABS TCM module replaced ($1200) and it worked ok until yesterday. Did the same thing and the wheels lock up. Anyone else have this problem, because my mechanics cannot figure out why. They are replacing components but not sure of the cause.
Purchased at 73,000 miles, currently 170,000 miles. Second time intake gasket leaking. Outside temp display works only if I bang on it. Lights on steering wheel controls don't work. Power sliding door won't open/close when van's on a hill. Lots of rattling noise in rear. Load leveler stopped working after hitting a bump in road. Rear brakes lock up when adjusted. headlights are aweful. Just ready to walk away from this van!
Features & Specs
|4dr Ext Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Montana 4dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Montana 4dr Ext Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ
Is the Pontiac Trans Sport a good car?
Is the Pontiac Trans Sport reliable?
Is the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport?
The least-expensive 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport is the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport 3dr Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Pontiac Trans Sport?
More about the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport
Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview
The Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Ext Minivan, Montana 4dr Minivan, Montana 4dr Ext Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.
What do people think of the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Trans Sport 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Trans Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 Trans Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport?
Which 1998 Pontiac Trans Sports are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport.
Can't find a new 1998 Pontiac Trans Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Pontiac Trans Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,742.
Find a new Pontiac for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,434.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Pontiac lease specials
Related Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee