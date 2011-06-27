Used 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews
A good reliable Minivan.
This is the second Tansport i have owned and I have been very plesed with it's reliability, driveability and utilitY. I am retired amd travel from Florida to Vermont and back each year. I replaced the front brake pads at 90,000 miles as well as new spark plugs and wires. Also a new serpentine belt. A window motor and a wiper motor have been the only big repairs. Gas mileage has been good and it handles well on the road. It does have more road noise than I would like but overall it has been a very satisfactory automobile.
Safety issues in accidents,
I was recently involved in an accident in a 1996 Pontiac Transport. I was not at all happy with the results. I am concerned with the seat belts failing and the amount of plastic involved in the vehicle. It caused a fatal injury to the driver. And the fold down seat in the rear bent to unlatch my seatbelt which caused a near fatal injury. The vehicle is easy to roll and does not take a side impact very well. The vehicle falls apart.
Love my Van but...
So far i find that there are a lot of things wrong then good with this van. I think more from age then anything else. I have just had to have the computer to the thing revamped and found ground wires were needing to be replaced in order to keep it running after a diagnostic finally took it was clean. But there is also a transmission bolt needing replacement and the gearing is out of whack, on the steering column. Also, Just changed the starter at about 135K. It drives smooth and is very comfortable but find it may nickel and dime us before too much longer unfortunately. Gonna keep her till she dies though.
Dust Buster
The vehicle is like the Pontiac Aztek, hard on the eyes but a good vehicle and a great value. Last year for composite body panels for those of you who have to deal with rusting issues. Great configuration with second and third row seats being individually folded and or removed. I don't believe that the 3.8 was available after 1995 as the first reviewer states it was his favorite feature. This is of no concern as the 3.4 is nearly as powerful, and much better at the pump. I drove 95 Lumina APVs back to back with 96 Pontiac Trans Sports.
Happy
Only problems were the Power Windows, had the drivers side done under warranty, but passenger side power motor/regulator went AFTER warranty. Added my own subwoofer (not a big one, just a little job that sits between two front seats, sounds MUCH BETTER.
