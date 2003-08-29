Used 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport for Sale Near Me

This is the second Tansport i have owned and I have been very plesed with it's reliability, driveability and utilitY. I am retired amd travel from Florida to Vermont and back each year. I replaced the front brake pads at 90,000 miles as well as new spark plugs and wires. Also a new serpentine belt. A window motor and a wiper motor have been the only big repairs. Gas mileage has been good and it handles well on the road. It does have more road noise than I would like but overall it has been a very satisfactory automobile.

