Moved to the North Country 12 years ago and needed a safe, dependable vehical for my wife. Working as an Automobile Consultant for a local dealer, I saw and elderly couple trading in their 1990 Trans Sport SE with 123K miles on it in 1998, I asked the owner of the dealership if he would sell it to me for the amount he allowed the owners of the van in trade, ($1000.00) which he agreed to and when I took it home I realized that the previous owners had taken excellent care of the van and it was loaded with every option that was available in 1990 for that model. I now have 200K miles and it still looks great and runs great. What a great investment. Thank you Pontiac. PS, it gets 24 mpg too.

