  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Trans Sport
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1990 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Trans Sport for Sale
List Price Estimate
$925 - $1,610
Used Trans Sport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Weak-kneed minivan debuts with pathetic 120-horsepower V6 and plastic composite body panels. Load-leveling suspension is standard. Seating is modular in style, providing space for up to seven occupants.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transsport SE
Luis R. Sandoval,04/05/2002
I bought my transsport new in 1990, and it has been a reliable vehicle all the way. The only mayor repair was the transmision after 125,000 miles. I'm planing to sell it now so I can get a new Vibe!!
1990 Pontiac Transsport
reelusin,11/30/2002
Owned vehicle since new. No major repairs yet. Maintenance is very inexpensive and easy for owner to perform. Plastic body doesn't rust or dent. Looks in better condition than any 12 yr old steel bodied car kept outdoors. Runs perfect. Burns no oil. Everything still works. I'd love to buy another vehicle but don't have a reason to.
Dependable
John,10/25/2008
Moved to the North Country 12 years ago and needed a safe, dependable vehical for my wife. Working as an Automobile Consultant for a local dealer, I saw and elderly couple trading in their 1990 Trans Sport SE with 123K miles on it in 1998, I asked the owner of the dealership if he would sell it to me for the amount he allowed the owners of the van in trade, ($1000.00) which he agreed to and when I took it home I realized that the previous owners had taken excellent care of the van and it was loaded with every option that was available in 1990 for that model. I now have 200K miles and it still looks great and runs great. What a great investment. Thank you Pontiac. PS, it gets 24 mpg too.
Transport In Heaven?
Sue,07/24/2009
We LOVED our Transport-raised three kids in it. Like new when the original owner decided she needed something more classy. We road-tripped across this nation, even pulled a camper, hauled little league, school groups, and 4H kids. Our Transport eventually went to college with all three kids. Sure, at first our son resisted the "mini-van", but he soon realized how much computer junk he could pile into it, not to mention friends. Now the frame is pretty rusted, she's on her last leg, but still LOOKS and RUNs great. I love the drivers seat and the giant windshield, this was a MOM's car. I hate to part with her. CASH FOR CLUNKER? No way! :( I'd take another TRANSPORT in a heartbeat.
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport

Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview

The Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport.

Can't find a used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Trans Sport for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,321.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,882.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Trans Sport for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,655.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,864.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Trans Sport lease specials

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles