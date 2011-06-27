  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1991 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
See all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad for a GM
kylewok,08/04/2010
We bought this van at 198,000 miles. The van drove about 50 miles a day and never left us stranded. The heat worked excellent but the van used the old freon so we never got to try out the A/ C system. Finally died on us at 201,000 miles (transmission & fuel pump). Only thing we ever replaced was water pump. Very well built car and very reliable. Not bad for a $500 GM car.
Fun Transport
S.White,07/23/2003
This van is fun to drive, with exceptional viewing ability. I am disabled, but even I, have been able to remove the seats to use ti for cargo. I also want to mention, how easy it is to keep up with the opperations of the engine and oil, fule, water, trip milage, etc.,Since it has gauges and NO IDIOT LIGHTS !!!
Loved It
W.W.,08/02/2004
My Trans Sport was a great car, hardly any problems at all. Never broke down, only had to do minimal repairs, even with driving back and forth from East Coast to Midwest several times. It was "t-boned" very hard last week and flipped over. Driver walked away with whiplash and a small scrape on hand. Would have been dead in smaller or worse-built car. I want another one.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport

