Consumer Rating
(12)
1993 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

GT model canceled. SE is only trim level. Leather seats and steering wheel controls for the radio have been added to the options sheet. Climate controls are bigger. Sunroof becomes optional midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(42%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.0
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Vehicle I've ever owned
lkmdolphin,05/14/2009
I'm the original owner of this 1993 Trans Sport SE, it's one of the Spring Special Editions for 93, you know the Dark Green over Gold ones. It has every option available except the sunroof and leather,(did not want those). My van has 230,000+ miles on it and 98% of it is still original. The seats & carpet are spotless, The body immaculate, & I drive it everywhere in all weather. Only issue I ever had since day one is the steering rack had to be replaced under warrenty. Only normal upkeep has ever been done. I fully expect to get 500.000 out of this van if not more. My wife and I absolutely love it and would not trade it for anything on the road today or since it was built.
Not Too Shabby
jmb,04/10/2002
Overall, we've had good experience with our TransSport. We did have a head gasket failure at 40k miles (out of warranty, of course), but GM did split the cost of repairs with us. This minivan has a much nicer ride than most of the newer models and makes of minivans. Very solid vehicle.
Too bad it wasn't all fiberglass
Dale Peryea,04/26/2009
We purchased ours used with 105,000 miles on it. 9 years 1 transmission and 1 engine later the strut mount on the passenger side rusted away. From the outside, the car looked near excellent (same color as the sample picture). We let it go to the salvage yard this week with 215,000 miles and our thanks. Handled good in snow, OK gas mileage. Near the end, the rear wiper assembly broke off and the back panel above the door started to show signs of rust. All in all if your going for looks this is a "cool" looking van.
Good used find
Frank Bumbardatore,07/15/2002
Good van with good performance
See all 12 reviews of the 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport

Used 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview

The Used 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport?

