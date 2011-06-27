  1. Home
1995 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A brake/transmission shift interlock is added. New overhead console includes outside temperature gauge, compass and storage bin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(47%)
4(40%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the plastic body panels!!!
bpsnow,07/07/2002
This is a great vehicle, my only regret is that the new ones are metal (read rust) again. I won't buy a new one but our 95 has been a pleasure. Has 135,000 and still drives like new! Just normal maintenance, original tranni and engine.
Sell at 60000
Donad,11/18/2002
Car was driven by Mom only. No abuse. Original owners. Replaced trans and engine. Axels. Window motors. Modulator twice. This car is terrible. Constant leaks. Every month something else goes wrong.
I think It's A Keeper
Paul Thompson,05/15/2004
Since I bought this car in 2001, I've put a few bucks into it. Two water pumps, a computer and prom, neutral safety switch, one ball joint, one tie- rod, and a fuel pump. The front brakes and rotors I did myself so that saved me a couple bucks. I was having trouble with the passenger side window but I found the broken wire. The A/C Heater control has never lit up with lights on but I know where everthing is even in the dark. New plugs & wires were done at 115,000 miles. The car now has 138,000 mi. on it. I guess my biggest fear is that of the unknown....How long will the tranny last.Right now it seems fine but who knows?
transporter
harleylr,04/15/2002
excellent van ! great power out of the rock solid 3.8L V6. reconfigureable seats are good feature. kids love it. only complaint I have is gas guage is not very linier, it stays near full to 3/4 full but then drops like a rock
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview

The Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan.

