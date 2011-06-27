1995 Pontiac Trans Sport Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$878 - $1,526
Used Trans Sport for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A brake/transmission shift interlock is added. New overhead console includes outside temperature gauge, compass and storage bin.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bpsnow,07/07/2002
This is a great vehicle, my only regret is that the new ones are metal (read rust) again. I won't buy a new one but our 95 has been a pleasure. Has 135,000 and still drives like new! Just normal maintenance, original tranni and engine.
Donad,11/18/2002
Car was driven by Mom only. No abuse. Original owners. Replaced trans and engine. Axels. Window motors. Modulator twice. This car is terrible. Constant leaks. Every month something else goes wrong.
Paul Thompson,05/15/2004
Since I bought this car in 2001, I've put a few bucks into it. Two water pumps, a computer and prom, neutral safety switch, one ball joint, one tie- rod, and a fuel pump. The front brakes and rotors I did myself so that saved me a couple bucks. I was having trouble with the passenger side window but I found the broken wire. The A/C Heater control has never lit up with lights on but I know where everthing is even in the dark. New plugs & wires were done at 115,000 miles. The car now has 138,000 mi. on it. I guess my biggest fear is that of the unknown....How long will the tranny last.Right now it seems fine but who knows?
harleylr,04/15/2002
excellent van ! great power out of the rock solid 3.8L V6. reconfigureable seats are good feature. kids love it. only complaint I have is gas guage is not very linier, it stays near full to 3/4 full but then drops like a rock
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Trans Sport
Related Used 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons