Consumer Rating
(12)
1994 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag debuts and new front styling improves doorstop looks. Dashboard gets styling tweak to shorten visual acreage on top. A power-sliding side door and integrated child seats are newly optional. Automatic power door locks are added, and rear seats gain a fold-and-stow feature. Traction control is made available at midyear; requires 3.8-liter engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(50%)
4(42%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hate it
Sharon,01/31/2010
I got this van and was it worked well But then It wouldn't start and no one can tell me why! Went to 2 different places and There was nothing wrong. It has new plugs, wires and starter, But still only starts about once a month very disappointing
Old faithful
MFree,11/14/2003
Been a good van with no major problems. Engine is better than the body style with only a minor problem under the hood. Was one of the better vans at that time (1994) other than the Chryslers. Ford came out with Windstar same year or a year later and took the steam out of GM for a while. Mazda's original Mvp was a joke as was the undersized first Odyssey. Did what it needed to do.
Pontiac Trans Sport
dave,06/02/2007
Very versitile vehicle. Tows 2 tons and cruises easy on the highway. Too bad 3.8 liter gets only about 20 average mpg
Too Soon to Tell
Rodney,05/06/2008
It is fun to drive. Have had only one week. One problem is how far back driver is from front end. When turning it appears it takes the front a while to catch up. Took a while to find the owners manual. Love the idea of individual seats. Have a Caravan and Navigator. Always taking out the seats and usually need help. Just wish the back seats could turn around. Have an oil leak and trouble getting at the tappet cover to tighten it. Could use a little more space to work on engine. Since it is 14 years olds it is surprising how good it handles. The pushbutton sliding side door is great. Surprised it still works.Looks nice with the alloy wheels.
See all 12 reviews of the 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport

Used 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview

The Used 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport?

Which used 1994 Pontiac Trans Sports are available in my area?

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport?

