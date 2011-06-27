It is fun to drive. Have had only one week. One problem is how far back driver is from front end. When turning it appears it takes the front a while to catch up. Took a while to find the owners manual. Love the idea of individual seats. Have a Caravan and Navigator. Always taking out the seats and usually need help. Just wish the back seats could turn around. Have an oil leak and trouble getting at the tappet cover to tighten it. Could use a little more space to work on engine. Since it is 14 years olds it is surprising how good it handles. The pushbutton sliding side door is great. Surprised it still works.Looks nice with the alloy wheels.

