Used 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport SE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Trans Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.
Length192.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
