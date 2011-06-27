  1. Home
1992 Pontiac Trans Sport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ABS is standard. SE becomes base model; new top-of-the-line is the GT. GT gets a standard 3.8-liter V6 good for 165 horsepower. SE retains old 3.1-liter, but offers the bigger motor as an option. 15-inch wheels replace 14-inch wheels on both models. Remote keyless entry and rear climate controls are added to the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport.

5(29%)
4(57%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Good to
therhino,09/03/2004
I bought this van used mainly to haul stuff while remodeling the house. The price was right because they depreciate so quickly. [Bought an Odyssey for wife & kids.] I've know at least 5 people with the same van, and these are what we all say: Fuel guage is worthless-has left all of us stranded-out of gas. Rear hatch lever is hard to turn with it's small wing-nut design. Computer has failed all 5 leaving each stranded on highway. Only does about 15mpg. Trip meter is off by 40%. Spare tire frame so rusted, had to break it to get it off for highway flat. Water pump, A/C compressor, radiator, computer - all failed at around 90,000 miles.
12 yr. old good for parts
minivan mom,02/06/2004
This van has proved very unreliable. I call it Apollo 13 ("What do we have that WORKS?") Engine and tranny have never given us trouble with 94K on it. We have repaired alternator, a/c compressor 3x, throttle, water pump, radiator, computer, brake release handle 5x, heater fan, heater core, pw motors 3x, wheel cylinders, and door handles 2x. This in addition to regular maint. of tires, brakes, shocks, struts, etc. What's still broken? A/c buttons, sliding door (stuck shut), pdl, heater fan (again), horn, and electrical. On the plus side it gives a comfy ride on the hiway, is pleasant to drive, and plastic body is terrific.
92Tport
scottmid,05/12/2004
Lowest cost of operation I have ever had in a vehicle.
the terminator
lumina driver,07/31/2006
This van has been great so far! Prior to the Lumina I had a Plymouth Grand Voyager. The Lumina has been much more reliable and I prefer it in almost all regards.
See all 7 reviews of the 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport

Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport Overview

The Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport is offered in the following submodels: Trans Sport Minivan. Available styles include GT 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan.

