Vehicle overview

For 2006, Pontiac has an all-new crossover SUV. Called the Torrent, it's a very close sibling to the Chevy Equinox. As with the Equinox, the 2006 Pontiac Torrent is an attractive SUV with clean lines, ideal proportions and beefy styling cues such as pronounced wheel arches and optional 17-inch wheels. Giving the Torrent a Pontiac signature is the twin-port grille and faux skid plates on the front and rear fascias. Don't be fooled by the Torrent's rugged looks, though. This crossover is geared more for everyday driving rather than trail bashing off-road. All-season tires and so-so ground clearance confirm its status as a soft-roader.

With a price in the low-$20,000 range, the Pontiac Torrent should generally be cross-shopped against compact SUVs such as the Escape/Tribute twins, CR-V, Outlander and RAV4. It's actually a bit larger than most of these vehicles, however. Its generous 112.5-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 188.8 inches provide additional interior room. And the Torrent is just as flexible as the Equinox, with a split-folding rear seat that slides 8 inches fore and aft. The only major mechanical difference between the two besides exterior styling is that the Pontiac SUV has a slightly firmer state of supsension tune.

Unlike some of the competition, the 2006 Pontiac Torrent doesn't offer much in the way of powertrain options; it's available only with a 3.4-liter V6 mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The rest of the equipment list offers more variety; the Torrent may be equipped with safety items like side curtain airbags and traction control, as well as upscale features like heated leather seats and satellite radio. Although several small SUVs can match the Torrent's overall package, it's certainly worth consideration if you're looking for an urban runabout with a flexible cabin design and high safety ratings.