2006 Pontiac Torrent Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long wheelbase affords plenty of interior room, fore/aft-adjustable rear seats, high crash test scores, available side curtain airbags.
  • Limited choice in drivetrains, confusing stereo control layout, slow steering response.
List Price
$4,999
Edmunds' Expert Review

With flexible interior space, a strong engine and modern styling, the 2006 Pontiac Torrent is one of the better small SUVs available.

Vehicle overview

For 2006, Pontiac has an all-new crossover SUV. Called the Torrent, it's a very close sibling to the Chevy Equinox. As with the Equinox, the 2006 Pontiac Torrent is an attractive SUV with clean lines, ideal proportions and beefy styling cues such as pronounced wheel arches and optional 17-inch wheels. Giving the Torrent a Pontiac signature is the twin-port grille and faux skid plates on the front and rear fascias. Don't be fooled by the Torrent's rugged looks, though. This crossover is geared more for everyday driving rather than trail bashing off-road. All-season tires and so-so ground clearance confirm its status as a soft-roader.

With a price in the low-$20,000 range, the Pontiac Torrent should generally be cross-shopped against compact SUVs such as the Escape/Tribute twins, CR-V, Outlander and RAV4. It's actually a bit larger than most of these vehicles, however. Its generous 112.5-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 188.8 inches provide additional interior room. And the Torrent is just as flexible as the Equinox, with a split-folding rear seat that slides 8 inches fore and aft. The only major mechanical difference between the two besides exterior styling is that the Pontiac SUV has a slightly firmer state of supsension tune.

Unlike some of the competition, the 2006 Pontiac Torrent doesn't offer much in the way of powertrain options; it's available only with a 3.4-liter V6 mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The rest of the equipment list offers more variety; the Torrent may be equipped with safety items like side curtain airbags and traction control, as well as upscale features like heated leather seats and satellite radio. Although several small SUVs can match the Torrent's overall package, it's certainly worth consideration if you're looking for an urban runabout with a flexible cabin design and high safety ratings.

2006 Pontiac Torrent models

The five-passenger Pontiac Torrent crossover SUV comes in one trim, and is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Standard equipment highlights include 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, a CD player and power windows, mirrors and locks. Further optional equipment is grouped into three main option packages. A Preferred package includes a power driver seat, uplevel cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. If one orders the Preferred package, a Premium package becomes available; it equips the Torrent with leather seating and heated front seats. There's also a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof and a premium six-CD audio system.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, Pontiac unveils the Torrent, a crossover SUV based on the Chevrolet Equinox platform.

Performance & mpg

The Pontiac Torrent comes with one engine: a 3.4-liter V6 good for 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity is rated at 3,500 pounds. The Torrent is available in all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive configurations, but only one transmission is offered -- a five-speed automatic.

Safety

ABS is part of the Torrent's standard features list, and traction control is standard on front-drive versions of the vehicle. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional. In NHTSA crash testing, the Pontiac Torrent earned a five-star rating (the best possible) for its protection of front occupants in frontal collisions. The Pontiac SUV also earned five stars for front- and rear-seat occupant protection in side collisions.

Driving

The Torrent's 3.4-liter V6 furnishes such spunky response that it makes a mockery of its modest output ratings. This Pontiac SUV feels eager in most situations; it's only when taking on steep mountain upgrades that it lacks some steam. Ride comfort is commendable and evidently takes priority over sharp handling; the electric power steering is a bit too light and a little slow. All the same, for most consumers, the ride and handling balance of the 2006 Pontiac Torrent is pretty well dialed in for this class of vehicle.

Interior

Thanks to its long wheelbase, the Torrent offers plenty of room for its occupants. To make way for larger passengers or cargo, the 60/40-split rear seat can slide nearly 8 inches fore and aft. The Torrent offers 35 cubic feet of luggage space behind its rear seats; folding down the rear seat bumps the total to 69 cubic feet. An adjustable rear cargo shelf makes the loading of multiple small items easier and can also double as a picnic table. Up front, the Pontiac Torrent features relatively stylish chrome-ringed gauges and a sporty three-spoke steering wheel. While most of the controls are simple in design, the stereo head unit's collection of small buttons is unnecessarily complicated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Pontiac Torrent.

5(59%)
4(30%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
162 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 162 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Spacious, Comfortable, Fun to Drive, Good Value
aldwis25,09/01/2013
Bought used at 5K mi., has +97K mi. now. Overall reliable, comfortable, smooth ride, fun to drive. Get about 17 city/24 hwy mpg. Pros: Very spacious front/rear seating and cargo space; comfortable; reliable; smooth ride for low-price basic crossover class (broad wheel base). Cons: Replaced heating/A/C actuator motor at 53K (+$900 repair) but was GM recall later - contacted dealer, reimbursed same day; replaced wheel bearings at 75K; replaced bolts on exhaust at 86K (apparently common problem on Torrent and Equinox - made exhaust loud - easy $20 fix); slow pick-up at acceleration; odd window controls placement (all in front seat center console).
275k and still runs well
Creighton Barker,08/25/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
It is great in snow, gets 23mpg always, AWD, roomy, love the rear hatch. Yes I replaced one wheel bearing, did the head gaskets, and now adrive train bearing. But it's on it's third lifetime in Midwest Winters and hot summer. We got it with 74k 10 yrs ago. On our third set of tires, we buy Cooper. If I can find another with only 100 k on it, I'll buy it for later on. Love the manuverability.
This will be my last GM vechile
variety,09/01/2011
We loved the looks of this car and for the first year it was a solid car. After that it has been all down hill. We have now replaced all four wheel bearings and it the paint started flaking off around 50k. We now have a large spot on the driver side and on the tailgate. Our dealer told us this was not covered under the supplimental rust protectant we got because it was an issue with the paint.
PIECE OF CRAP!!!
NRBO,12/02/2010
This make is a piece of crap. 2nd year fuel pump went out, third year the entire ignition system went out. 4th year the heater quits working - apparently this has happened to thousand of this model but GM refuses a recall - the part costs $22 but it costs $1500 for labor because to replace the part requires removal of the entire front section of the car. Look it up - blender acuerator. My mechanic says it is the poorest designed car he has ever seen and won't even attempt to replace that part. I am getting rid of this piece of junk as soon as I can. It is winter in the south and no heater. The dealership just laughed when asked about ongoing issues with this car.
See all 162 reviews of the 2006 Pontiac Torrent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Pontiac Torrent

Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent Overview

The Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent is offered in the following submodels: Torrent SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A).

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent trim styles:

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent trim styles:

  The Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent Base is priced between $4,999 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 112453 and112453 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Pontiac Torrents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Pontiac Torrent for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Torrents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,999 and mileage as low as 112453 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent.

Can't find a used 2006 Pontiac Torrents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Torrent for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,243.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Torrent for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,449.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,098.

