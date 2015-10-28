Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent for Sale Near Me
61 listings
- 103,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$1,573 Below Market
- 142,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,695$475 Below Market
- 136,061 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 86,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 108,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 147,618 miles
$5,285
- 133,849 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
- 78,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 90,583 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 169,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900
- 93,733 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,996$1,114 Below Market
- 137,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,916$1,142 Below Market
- 131,180 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$245 Below Market
- 142,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$291 Below Market
- 188,568 miles
$4,000
- 118,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800
- 101,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,795
- 169,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Torrent searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Torrent
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Torrent
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.85 Reviews
Report abuse
Vic,10/28/2015
4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Sold it. (But loved it and miss it!) Super dependable with a decent ride and nice acceleration. Plenty of room for 5 and lots of cargo space. Rides more like a truck with a stiffer ride. This SUV is very flexible and dependable. It's a great family car, yet can also carry large loads (i.e., equipment, tools, lumber, etc). Have thought about trading it in but its just such a nice utilitarian vehicle that I hate to part with it. Update: Sold the car in January this year (01/2016). It was still in excellent condition, no mechanical issues, no rust, decent (but stiff) ride. Wanted something with a smoother ride for trips around the country. Sold it for $8000 which I felt was pretty good for a 7 year old vehicle. Have been a regular Pontiac owner (Grand Am, G6, Montana, Torrent) and am sooooo disappointed they went out of business.
