Vehicle overview

Sized between compact SUVs and larger truck-based midsizers such as the Chevy TrailBlazer, the 2007 Pontiac Torrent is aimed at consumers desiring an easy-to-drive vehicle that's also stylish and provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Essentially a twin to the Chevrolet Equinox, the Torrent shares that ute's car-based platform, clean lines and beefy styling cues such as pronounced wheel arches. Differentiating the two is Pontiac's signature twin-port grille and faux skid plates on the front and rear fascias. Don't be fooled by the Torrent's rugged looks, though. This crossover is geared more for everyday driving and handling foul weather rather than off-road trail-bashing. All-season tires and so-so ground clearance confirm its status as a soft-roader.

Inside, the five-passenger Torrent SUV features a sliding second-row seat and a movable parcel shelf: Both serve to maximize passenger and cargo space. The 2007 model also looks to be the best yet in terms of features. Pontiac has added a large number of convenience items such as MP3 input jacks for the audio systems, an optional navigation system, an optional rear-seat DVD entertainment system and remote vehicle starting.

A 3.4-liter V6 is standard on the Torrent, and this engine provides strong, if not overly refined, performance that belies its modest output ratings. The "3400" V6 also returns respectable fuel economy -- expect to average 19-20 mpg. A supple ride and quiet cabin are additional qualities that make the Torrent a good choice for families who like to take long road trips. Safety has been improved this year as well, with standard stability control, better brakes, a passenger detection sensor for the passenger-side airbag and a rollover detection sensor for the side curtain airbags.

Before this year's round of improvements, we thought highly enough of the Torrent's twin, the Equinox, to award it a spot on our 2005 Editors' Most Wanted list for "SUV under $25,000." Now the Torrent faces more of a challenge, as recently redesigned rivals like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi Outlander, Suzuki XL-7 and Toyota RAV4 all have powerful V6 engines and optional third-row seats this year. Yet the 2007 Pontiac Torrent still scores high on most counts: It's peppy, quiet, spacious and safe. It's certainly worth consideration if you're looking for a reasonably priced urban runabout with a flexible cabin design and a long list of available features.