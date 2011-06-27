Vehicle overview

Among the roomiest of the five-passenger SUVs, the 2008 Pontiac Torrent splits the difference between the compact cute-utes and the midsize sport-utilities with three rows of seating. Like its corporate twin the Chevrolet Equinox, the Torrent is geared primarily toward buyers who desire rugged good looks yet easy-to-drive manners in a vehicle that can comfortably carry a family of four and associated cargo.

Despite the aggressive appearance communicated by its cosmetic skid plates and pronounced wheel arches, the Pontiac Torrent is a car-based crossover much more adept on pavement fair or foul than it is tackling any distant boulder-strewn outback. All-season tires, minimal ground clearance and a light-duty all-wheel-drive system offer all the evidence you need, and the new, lower-slung GXP only reinforces the Torrent's true street-oriented intentions. Inside, the versatile cabin features a sliding second-row seat and a movable parcel shelf that both serve to optimize the space for both people and cargo. With occupants in place, the Torrent offers plenty of useful diversions like MP3-capable audio and optional navigation and rear-seat DVD entertainment systems.

Under the hood, the standard 3.4-liter V6 engine offers decent if not especially refined performance. It also delivers respectable fuel economy with highway mileage in the mid-20s, as does the much more powerful and modern new 3.6-liter V6 in the GXP. This sportier new model also features a six-speed transmission with manual shift control, performance suspension tuning, 18-inch wheels, revised steering and exclusive exterior styling details.

Despite its improved and likable nature, the 2008 Pontiac Torrent suffers from a few weaknesses. The interior has a few too many low-quality plastics, and the lack of a third-row seat, despite the debatable nature of that feature's usefulness, hurts the Torrent's standing among consumers seeking just-in-case utility. As such, top rivals like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4 might prove to be more desirable choices. Still, the Torrent is a well-rounded crossover that's handsome, roomy, safe and, in GXP guise, notably sporty. If you're shopping for a reasonably priced vehicle with a flexible five-passenger cabin design and an abundance of features, it's certainly worth checking out.