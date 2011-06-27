Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent for Sale Near Me
- $2,400Great Deal | $549 below market
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base132,561 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 4dr FWD 4dr features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F766045778
Stock: AAW-045778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $1,900Great Deal | $1,183 below market
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base171,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63FX66036511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,795Fair Deal | $264 below market
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base119,858 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royer's 322 Motors - DuBois / Pennsylvania
AWD, LEATHER- FRONT HEATED SEATS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F866134684
Stock: 15402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $2,200Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base135,514 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 4dr FWD 4dr features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F266196303
Stock: AAW-196303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- New Listing$4,991Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base93,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 2.70 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Base Cloth Seat Trim, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 3400 FWD Red CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63FX66100241
Stock: W14169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,417Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base133,647 milesDelivery available*
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
GREAT BARGAIN PONTIAC TORRENT WITH ROOF!!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A MIDSIZE SUV WITH PLENTY OF PASSENGER SPACE, A COMFORTABLE RIDE AND GOOD FUEL ECONOMY THEN THIS 2006 PONTIAC TORRENT IS THE RIDE FOR YOU!!! COME SEE US TODAY AND TAKE IT FOR A SPIN. AT S & H WE TAKE TRADES AND HAVE A VARIETY OF FINANCING VENDORS AWAITING YOUR BUSINESS. STOP IN AND SEE US TODAY BY SIMONTON LAKE!!!New Tires, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Rooftop Luggage Crossbars, Deep Tinted Glass, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Removable Carpeted Floormats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Preferred Package, Rear Cargo Convenience Net, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Sun & Sound Package, Tilt-Sliding Sunroof with Express-Open, Traction control, UpLevel Cloth Seat Trim. Sly (Shadow Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac Torrent FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 3400At S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 589 miles below market average!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F166063614
Stock: 20649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,999
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base112,453 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this TORRENT AWD LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 112,453. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES and we can guarantee it! The powerful 3.4L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES's 3.4L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES like this at any price! We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Quantico. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F766186050
Stock: 11905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base246,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2006 Pontiac Torrent 3.4 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Allow Wheels, Stereo CD, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F366062755
Stock: 062755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2019
- $5,895
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base185,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Meet our impressive 2006 Pontiac Torrent AWD shown in Red. Powered by a dependable 3.4 Liter V6 that offers 185hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Manual transmission. Our All Wheel Drive SUV delivers up to 23mpg on the open road. Inside our Torrent, you are welcomed with comfortable seating, Multiflex sliding rear seat, keyless entry, and plenty of power accessories. Hitting the open road inside this versatile SUV will be a breeze as you listen to the music that inspires you. Our Pontiac comes with a long list of safety features including four-wheel ABS, LATCH for child seats, and dual front airbags. Be quick for this nimble Torrent! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F066069457
Stock: 9115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $5,760Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base107,424 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Morrison - Morrison / Illinois
2006 Pontiac Torrent- LOW MILES!! it's a local trade, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, 4D Sport Utility, Silver Alloy Metallic, Ebony Cloth. Odometer is 34252 miles below market average!Why compromise in life? You don't have to sacrifice MPG for Cargo and Passenger space anymore! Stop the madness! This fantastic Pontiac Torrent gives you all-season capability, tons of cargo space and a terrific 24 MPG! Come check it out today! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F366167294
Stock: TP34077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,999
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base125,779 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 4dr FWD 4dr features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F966074280
Stock: EYC-074280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- $5,995
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base151,689 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kendall Subaru of Fairbanks - Fairbanks / Alaska
Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Fairbanks's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2006 Pontiac Torrent with 151,689mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Pontiac Torrent.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F466208702
Stock: QH2797A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $4,300Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base148,728 milesDelivery available*
Gregg Young of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Meet our impressive **2006**Pontiac**Torrent**SUV**Alloy Wheels**Remote Keyless Entry** shown in Bright White. Powered by a dependable 3.4 Liter V6 that offers 185hp while paired with a smooth shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive delivers up to 24mpg on the open road while you enjoy the exterior features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and roof rails.Inside our Torrent, you are welcomed with comfortable seating, a great audio system, plenty of power accessories and much more.Our Pontiac comes with a long list of safety features including ABS brakes and dual front airbags. Be quick for this nimble SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F166097925
Stock: L1408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $3,770
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base219,128 milesDelivery available*
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F866018556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,998Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base185,201 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bunker Lake Park and Sell - Ham Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F766182449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base69,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Toyota - Morgan City / Louisiana
*Equipment*Front wheel drive on this unit gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 1/2 ton features elegant lines colored with a long lasting sand colored finish. This model has a 3.4 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 1/2 ton is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The Pontiac Torrent is equipped with a gasoline engine. The Pontiac Torrent looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this model can handle it all.*Packages*PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (AP9) Cargo convenience net; rear; full across; (K34) Cruise control; (B58) Floormats; carpeted; front and rear; (DF5) Mirror; inside rearview; auto-dimming; with temperature and compass; (AG1) Seat adjuster; power; driver 6-way; (IPC) Seat trim; Uplevel cloth; (NP5) Steering wheel; leather-wrapped; (UK3) Steering wheel; mounted radio controls; (AJ1) Glass; deep tinted and (V1K) Luggage crossbars; rooftop; Black. SMOKERS PACKAGE: includes ashtray and lighter. CRUISE CONTROL: ELECTRONIC WITH SET AND RESUME SPEED. FLOORMATS: CARPETED FRONT AND REAR; REMOVABLE. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW; AUTO-DIMMING; WITH TEMPERATURE AND COMPASS. SEAT ADJUSTER: POWER; DRIVER 6-WAY. CARGO PANEL: REAR; HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F366139611
Stock: 81917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$4,490Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac Torrent Base146,097 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watson Ludington - Ludington / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F566070310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,499Great Deal | $1,030 below market
2007 Pontiac Torrent Base188,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Cloth, 2.48 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Seek & Scan, Base Cloth Seat Trim, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F076225109
Stock: 6-22745M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020