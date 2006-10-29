Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent for Sale Near Me

Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana

Sun/Moon Roof, Heated Seats, Luggage Rack, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive. 19/26 City/Highway MPG2007 Sonoma Red Metallic Pontiac 4D Sport Utility Torrent FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CKDL63F976245840

Stock: STK245840

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020