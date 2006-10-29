Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent for Sale Near Me

61 listings
Torrent Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    188,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,499

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    148,161 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,998

    $805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in White
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    195,348 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,975

    $386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    141,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,791

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    65,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    90,352 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,840

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    136,789 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    206,137 miles
    Fair Deal

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    125,787 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,388

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Purple
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    158,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    135,750 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,650

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in White
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    113,980 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in White
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    157,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    87,503 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,400

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    158,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,590

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    105,175 miles

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    161,225 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,852

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Torrent in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Pontiac Torrent

    152,557 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,477

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Torrent

Overall Consumer Rating
4.359 Reviews
Best SUV/Station wagon ever
Ricardo,10/29/2006
Love our 2007 Torrent! Great combination of MPG, HP, Weight, Styling and Handling. I think GM has really gotten their act together. This SUV has all the options and still is about $25,000 less than some of its competitors. Looks great and and handles great and its safe too...
