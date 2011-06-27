Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,061
|$2,618
|$2,917
|Clean
|$1,903
|$2,415
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,587
|$2,008
|$2,236
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,602
|$1,782
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,129
|$2,663
|$2,949
|Clean
|$1,966
|$2,456
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,640
|$2,043
|$2,260
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,629
|$1,801