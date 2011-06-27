Close

Putnam Chevrolet - California / Missouri

Do not hesitate to call, email, or come by Putnam Chevrolet to talk to our sales team about this, or other vehicles in our inventory. Our goal is to make your experience as stress-free as possible. Visit our website for available new or used inventory. We can even shop around for you with our access to thousands of vehicles! We do accept trades and have excellent financing options with good interest rates. Putnam Chevrolet is a small family owned business in California, MO. We love our country and still believe in the golden rule where we treat you like we would want to be treated. Whether you are looking to purchase, finance, or service your vehicle, youre part of our Putnam family. Unlike most other dealers, we DO NOT charge any paperwork or processing fees. The price you see is the price you pay (unless you want to add additional accessories, a protection package, or need a ~5 temporary tag).We look forward to working with you! With 163,647 miles and priced at $6,995.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Putnam Chevrolet.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CKDL33F986345730

Stock: 14686A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-26-2019