Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$4,996Fair Deal | $1,114 below market
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base93,733 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ganley Buick GMC - Strongsville / Ohio
Granite Gray Metallic 2008 Pontiac Torrent Base FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 *We Deliver! From our Floor to your Door! With Ganley Buick GMC you can buy online! Email - chat - phone - Face-time - text and we will deliver your New or Used vehicle to your door! IT'S THAT EASY! (*Restrictions apply - see dealer for details) Odometer is 52583 miles below market average! This vehicle is available for test drive most days, but to confirm availability please call us at (440)238-5600. For most recently updated pricing and to view other vehicles in our inventory please visit our website. www.GanleyBuickGMC.com Our family run dealership offers a friendly, inviting atmosphere with a staff equipped to helpfully guide you through your vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33F686332806
Stock: 6178T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $4,916Good Deal | $1,142 below market
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base137,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina
2008 Teal Pontiac Torrent CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner, BOUGHT HERE....TRADED HERE. Contact us online at www.ParksBuickGMC.com or give us a call at (864) 288-5600 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 2640 Laurens Rd, Greenville SC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33FX86306936
Stock: 198503A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $4,995Fair Deal | $245 below market
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base131,180 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woy Brothers Buick GMC - Somerset / Pennsylvania
GREAT CONDITION !!!!!! TEST DRIVE TODAY !!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43FX86026259
Stock: 57052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,495Fair Deal | $291 below market
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base142,293 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jorns Chevrolet - Kewaunee / Wisconsin
Cloth Upholstery, Radio Data System, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/iPod/MP3 Player, Manual Interior Day/Night Rearview Mirror, Multi-Flex 60/40 Sliding Rear Seat, Theater Dimming Interior Lights, Electric Rear Window Defroster, Power Programmable Door Locks, Manual Front Air Conditioning, Visor Vanity Mirrors, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Power Windows w/Express Down, Digital Clock, 6-Speaker Audio System, 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Remote Keyless Entry System, Front Fog Lights, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Luggage Rack, Rear Spoiler, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Power 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Battery Rundown Protection, Tachometer, Electric Power Rack & Pinion Steering, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive System, Stabilitrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, LATCH Child Safety Seat Anchor System, Theft-Deterrent System w/Alarm, Child Safety Rear Door Locks, Driver & Front Passenger Frontal Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43FX86074828
Stock: L0100C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- $4,000
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base188,568 milesDelivery available*
Vaughn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ottumwa / Iowa
New Price! THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS - AS WAS TRADED., SOLD WITH NO GUARANTEES. This vehicle is wholesale priced to the public as an auction alternative., Vehicle will be sold strictly as is with no implied warranties or guarantees., Here are a few things we found on walk around and a quick test drive., You may find more., Runs and drives good, A/C is cold, Likely has Fluid Leaks, SOLD AS WAS TRADED $4000 TOTAL TAXES AND FEES!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43F086031857
Stock: 31857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $6,800
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP118,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hanover / Pennsylvania
We have cars for every budget! AWD / All Wheel Drive, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE!, Manager's Special!, Torrent GXP, 3.6L V6 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Bodyside moldings, CD player, Driver door bin, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Security system, Smoker's Package, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sun & Sound Package, Weather band radio. 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP 4D Sport UtilitySonoma Red Metallic GXP Clean CARFAX.When you purchase an APPLE Budget Pre-Owned at Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 637-1101.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL637586078368
Stock: HJ8517O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $4,795
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP101,456 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
J-Linn Motors - Clearwater / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL537486312025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP169,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah
2008 Pontiac Torrent, Come see us, its worth the drive and you'll never be pressured to buy. See Our Inventory on crumps.com. Crump-Reese Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is a family owned business in operation since 1961. You'll love our no pressure sales approach and straight way of doing business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL737886046262
Stock: 18N393C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- $6,995
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP128,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Ossian - Ossian / Indiana
Super clean! Great vehicle!, Stock Number: P8923A, VIN Number: 2CKDL737X86043900, Style Name: AWD GXP 4Dr SUV, Make: Pontiac, Model: Torrent, Model Year: 2008, Type: SUV, Vehicle Trim: GXP, Exterior Color: Liquid Silver Metallic, Body Type: Utili, MPG Automatic City: 16, MPG Automatic Highway: 24, Engine Description: 3.6L V6 24V, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: SPFI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated, 4WD Type: On Demand, Differential Limited Slip: Center, Transmission: Automatic, Wheels Rims: Polished Aluminum, Wheels Spare Rim Type: Steel, Drive Train Type: AWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front And Rear, Compass, External Temp, Low Fuel Level, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Privacy Glass, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Roof Rack, Antenna Type: Diversity, Audio System: AM/FM, Speakers: 6, Drivers: Heated, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: Manual, Drivers Power: 6, Passenger: Heated, Seating Capacity: 5, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Cloth, Center Armrest, Folding: Split, Flat, Cargo Nets, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Power Outlets: 12V Cargo Area, 12V Rear, 12V Front, Retained Accessory Power, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Windows: Power Windows, Satellite Communication: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual, Bumpers: Body-Color, NHTSA Passenger Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Driver Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Front Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Back Grade: Excellent, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Audio Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Alarm With Remote, Safety Locks, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Center Seatbelt, Safety Stability Control, Driver and Passenger Airbag, Stability Control, Liftgate Window: Fixed, Rear Door Type: Liftgate, Front Head Room: 40.9 Inches, Front Hip Room: 51.1 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 55.7 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.2 Inches, Rear Head Room: 40.1 Inches, Rear Hip Room: 51.3 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 40.2 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 55.9 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 35.20 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 5, Length: 189.60 Inches, Width: 71.4 Inches, Height: 65.70 Inches, Wheelbase: 112.5 Inches, Ground Clearance: 6.6 Inches, Max Gross Vehicle Weight: 5114 Lbs., Curb Weight: 3911 Lbs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL737X86043900
Stock: P8923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $6,995
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base163,647 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Putnam Chevrolet - California / Missouri
Do not hesitate to call, email, or come by Putnam Chevrolet to talk to our sales team about this, or other vehicles in our inventory. Our goal is to make your experience as stress-free as possible. Visit our website for available new or used inventory. We can even shop around for you with our access to thousands of vehicles! We do accept trades and have excellent financing options with good interest rates. Putnam Chevrolet is a small family owned business in California, MO. We love our country and still believe in the golden rule where we treat you like we would want to be treated. Whether you are looking to purchase, finance, or service your vehicle, youre part of our Putnam family. Unlike most other dealers, we DO NOT charge any paperwork or processing fees. The price you see is the price you pay (unless you want to add additional accessories, a protection package, or need a ~5 temporary tag).We look forward to working with you! With 163,647 miles and priced at $6,995.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Putnam Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33F986345730
Stock: 14686A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2019
- $7,999
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base152,741 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hinton Motors - Lynden / Washington
A One Owner, bought brand new, Pontiac Torrent All wheel drive SUV with both the Preferred and Sun and Sound option packages! Loaded with options! 185 hp 3.4L V6 engine with 5 speed automatic transmission, dual air bags, power windows, locks, and power mirrors, cruise and tilt wheel with steering wheel controls, 5 passenger seating with fold down rear seats, dual heated front seats with 6 way power driver's seat, am/fm/6 disc in dash cd player with optional premium sound system with factory subwoofer and amplifier, power Sunroof, remote keyless entry with remote vehicle start, air conditioning, driver info center, rear defroster with wiper and washer, auto dimming mirrors, roof rack side rails with cross bars, tinted glass, ABS and traction control with stability control, and the optional 17 chrome plated aluminum alloy wheels! Our shop is just finishing up on over $2000 worth of work making this one as perfect as it looks! Sure those fancy showrooms are nice, but YOU pay for that.....Come to Hinton Chevrolet where the REAL deal is AT!!! Non Commissioned Sales Staff! Shipping options for out of state purchases! We take anything in on trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43FX86000759
Stock: 9323A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- New Listing$5,720
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base144,023 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Maroone Volkswagen - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LOCAL TRADE, PREMIUM WHEELS **, PREMIUM SOUND **, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, 2.48 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Brake assist, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Removable Carpeted Floormats, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Full-Across Rear Cargo Net, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Cloth Trimmed Seats, Radio data system, Rear Seat Armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 2008 Pontiac Torrent FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 Black Recent Arrival!This Torrent is being sold AS IS. We consider this an opportunity for the buyer to purchase a vehicle at a reduced price. For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone today. We are just north of the Chapel Hills mall behind Walmart in the Chapel Hills Auto Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33F786281395
Stock: V281395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $4,988
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base177,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
AWD!! WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43F486004886
Stock: 4661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,450
2008 Pontiac Torrent Base131,216 milesDelivery available*
Qually's Auto Sales - Olathe / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33F386017297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP139,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Express Fiat Of Erie - Waterford / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL637886062052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,499Great Deal | $1,030 below market
2007 Pontiac Torrent Base188,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Cloth, 2.48 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Seek & Scan, Base Cloth Seat Trim, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F076225109
Stock: 6-22745M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $3,998Great Deal | $805 below market
2007 Pontiac Torrent Base148,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
CLEANEST SUV FOR THE MONEY!!!! 2007 PONTIAC TORRENT SUV, HAS POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, THIS SUV IS IN NEAR PERFECT CONDITION. JUST SERVICED AND STATE INSPECTED. CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F176097859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal | $1,573 below market
2009 Pontiac Torrent Base103,522 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43F396219130
Certified Pre-Owned: No