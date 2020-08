Close

Ganley Buick GMC - Strongsville / Ohio

Granite Gray Metallic 2008 Pontiac Torrent Base FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 *We Deliver! From our Floor to your Door! With Ganley Buick GMC you can buy online! Email - chat - phone - Face-time - text and we will deliver your New or Used vehicle to your door! IT'S THAT EASY! (*Restrictions apply - see dealer for details) Odometer is 52583 miles below market average! This vehicle is available for test drive most days, but to confirm availability please call us at (440)238-5600. For most recently updated pricing and to view other vehicles in our inventory please visit our website. www.GanleyBuickGMC.com Our family run dealership offers a friendly, inviting atmosphere with a staff equipped to helpfully guide you through your vehicle purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CKDL33F686332806

Stock: 6178T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020