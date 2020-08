Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

Hall Honda Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia

Pure (Summit White) 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP RWD 5-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.0L I4 VVT DOHC Turbocharged We are currently offering vehicle purchase home delivery by appointment. Please contact for details. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2MF35X68Y122645

Stock: 2201325A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020