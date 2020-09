5 star reviews: 75 %

4 star reviews: 19 %

3 star reviews: 6 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 16 total reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, New 2009 GXP

passkey , 05/05/2012

This car had only 2,600 miles on it when we picked it up in Florida two weeks ago. We drove it back 1,300 miles to upstate NY. Fun experience is at the top. Seats are comfortable but soft top noisey on the road. No storage to speak of but, we brought our supplies in duffle bags. Suitcases are out of the question. Some items can be place behind the seats but only with seats slid forward. 27.2 mpg driving highways and speed limits. Small gas tank (13gals.). The turbo engine is super responsive. It does get the looks and positive comments from friends. It fits the bill for what we were looking for. A 2,600 mile trip in two weeks. Top speed 145 & 0 -60 in 5.5 sec. (haven't confirmed either)

4.375 out of 5 stars, My first year

auto teacher , 03/04/2010

I am 5'9",165 lbs. male and find the car very comfortable. I have had no failures with the vehicle. I added an aftermarket wood, dash kit and shifter on my automatic trans. The power,window switches are just wrong and the top is a little difficult, but compared to my old MG's not that bad. I know some complain about the trunk, but it works for me. I love the car. I find some of the buff book reviews to be strangely biased towards the Miata, but my GXP is far ahead of that car. Too bad GM was mismanaged into eliminating the Kappa platform, but I got one and plan to keep it around for a while.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Happy ending

Elnathan , 11/18/2009

I have admired the Solstice since it first appeared. I realized recently that, to buy a new one, it was now or never. Couldn't be happier. Impossible to find comparable beauty in a new roadster for under 150K. Sure, there are a few shortcomings (cup holders, etc.), but every time I am about to get irritated I just get out of the car and look at it a while. It is supremely beautiful. Even if such transcendent looks could ever become a visual cliche, it will never happen because so few Solstices are going to be around. My wife and I have had seperate cars for some time, but she just announced that she considered the Solstice to be OUR car. It does that to people.

4 out of 5 stars, Solstice Overall

Richard Lund , 09/24/2016

2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

This is a very stylish little car. The fit and finnish is very good. Like it's look from every angle. Top up or down. Plenty of power, great handling, very good brakes and we have power windows, locks, air conditioning which is very adequate and I love the 18 inch tires on this little car. Holds the road amazingly well. Had a Corvette before this and I get just as much pleasure from this. I think Pontiac did a great job on the design, fit and finish of this car. Who knows what would have eveolved if Pontiac had stayed in business. It seems to be economical and service at other GM dealers shouldn't be a problem. Love the Bluetooth, on-star and CD player. Lots of technology considering this is a 2009 vehicle. Have since moved it to Arizona. Had it serviced at the local Buick dealer and was very pleased on that process. Looking forward to enjoying it in the cooler winter months.

