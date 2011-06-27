  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 2002 Pontiac Montana
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2002 Pontiac Montana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available eight-passenger seating, folding third-row seat (extended length models), optional rear parking aid sensor, spunky V6, sporty handling, available all-wheel drive, optional DVD video player.
  • Weak offset crash-test scores, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Pontiac Montana for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$3,995
Used Montana for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.

Vehicle overview

Ever since it took on the rugged Montana name and a pseudo-SUV marketing angle, Pontiac's fun-to-drive minivan has been gaining attention as a worthy challenger to its rivals.

Like most other minivan makers, Pontiac offers optional power sliding doors on both the driver and passenger sides. Unlike most minivans, however, the Montana can be configured to accommodate up to eight passengers. Furthermore, Chrysler, Ford and Toyota vans feature removable third-row seats, but they're heavy suckers to unload. The Montana can be equipped with a handy folding third-row bench that creates a flat load floor when stowed or lightweight modular seating that can be configured in a wide variety of ways. Montana buyers can even get a reverse parking aid sensor, rear-seat audio controls and a DVD video player to make family life in the 'burbs more pleasant.

For motivation, the Montana features a 3.4-liter 185-horsepower V6 that gets 19 mpg in the city and 26 on the highway. Around town, Montana feels downright spunky, with good throttle response and car-like handling. Its four-speed automatic shifts seamlessly, and braking is excellent. Front seats are comfy, and controls are easy to see and use.

In the safety column, dual front and side airbags are standard, as are antilock brakes and daytime running lights that operate the parking lamps rather than the headlights. Self-sealing tires that won't lose their air when they suffer a minor tread puncture and a rear window defogger are standard, along with a ventilation system that features a replaceable pollen filter. The OnStar communications system is also included on all Montanas, making it easy to call for help should the need arise.

New this year on extended-wheelbase Montanas is a Thunder Sport package that adds a fully independent suspension, 16-inch aluminum wheels, two-tone leather, a rear spoiler and the all-important "Thunder" badging. Also new for 2002 is the availability of GM's Versatrak all-wheel-drive system, making the Montana a much more capable all-weather vehicle. If you like the styling and need maximum passenger capacity in a feature laden package, the Montana might just be the minivan that your family is looking for.

2002 Highlights

Pontiac's big news for the Montana this year is the availability of the Versatrak all-wheel-drive system. Also debuting this year on the Montana is the Thunder Sport package and a very cool DVD entertainment system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Pontiac Montana.

5(36%)
4(35%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(2%)
3.9
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Designed to fail catastrophically
Saaphiel,09/02/2010
For the longest time, the van seemed to be doing all right. Certainly it was comfy to drive, mileage was great, but then things started breaking. A/C, door seals, ABS light, headlights full of water after rain causing me to buy new halogen bulbs every month, various electrical gremlins. The final nail in the coffin was the gaskets failing. Plenty of oil and plenty of coolant, suddenly mixed together then cooling and coagulating in the engine to a peanut butter like consistency. It's being hauled to the auto wreckers this week. Rather than throw the equivalent of a down payment on a new car at this miserable van to fix it, I bought a Toyota 4 Runner instead.
It just wont die
L Kampf,02/08/2010
My Montana has 430'000 K on it and and its still driving with out any problems, and its not like we took very good care of it. The mechanic bet us that if we diden't take it for an oil change every 10'000k it would die before 100'000k, suffice to say he owes use 4 dinners now. All the interior instrumints are broken/ falling appart. The screne for the radio/ clock won't work. knobs on the rear fan speed fell off at 120'000k but in the end people who buy vans really are not looking for anything that can get them and their cargo/ passengers from point A to point B, and this van is fantastic on it.
A pleasure to drive.....
helsey,09/16/2010
I got this vehicle with the intention of driving across Canada and using the van to sleep in to save on accommodation costs. I love this van. I have driven 24,000 km in 5 months and have found this van very reliable and very economical. If doing highway driving and on cruise control have managed to get 1000 km to a full tank. I found it very spacious and have a double mattress in her. I have enjoyed driving her and found the captain's chairs very comfortable even when driving 800 km in a day. I wouldn't hesitate in recommending these vans.
Excellent Value - Great Used Car!
Jim,12/01/2008
I purchased my loaded Montana that was gently used by a retired couple. The car was showroom clean with about 27,000 miles. It currently just broke 80,000 miles (an average of 12k/year). The van has done everything I've asked it to do. It had industry/segment leading cargo capacity and volume at the time. Its driving dynamics are excellent for a van. It was much better than the previous generation Toyota Sienna we compared it to. I think it will bring me many years of reliable service. I plan to keep it until about 220,000 miles. Buy one of these severly depreciated vehicles at a fire sale price and you wont be disappointed. I've had minor problems not worth mentioning.
See all 55 reviews of the 2002 Pontiac Montana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Pontiac Montana features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2002 Pontiac Montana

Used 2002 Pontiac Montana Overview

The Used 2002 Pontiac Montana is offered in the following submodels: Montana Minivan. Available styles include Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), MontanaVision AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Pontiac Montana?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Pontiac Montana trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2002 Pontiac Montanas are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Pontiac Montana for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Montanas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Pontiac Montana.

    Can't find a used 2002 Pontiac Montanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Pontiac Montana for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,321.

    Find a used Pontiac for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,083.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Montana for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,563.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,221.

    Should I lease or buy a 2002 Pontiac Montana?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Pontiac lease specials
    Check out Pontiac Montana lease specials

    Related Used 2002 Pontiac Montana info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles